‘There is a very strong optimism in India, and it has never been like this before’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 4-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Ecommerce is clearly gaining increasing acceptance among the masses, and it is evident that user-friendly technical and financial constructs are helping to drive its adoption. - Nandita Sinha, Flipkart

Customers are looking for a new way to buy, service, and sell their vehicles. They are no longer satisfied with the archaic retail store mode. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

The kids' apparel market is $1.2 billion and while it is competitive, it is still highly unorganised with few brands. - Surbhi Bhatia, The Mom Store

Professionalising this [parental care] sector with quality resources, investments, and organisations is essential if we have to realise the true demographic dividend of the country and ensure a better quality of life for seniors and young alike. - Asheesh Gupta, Samarth

Increasing business resilience and enhancing customer retention are among the top business objectives for using AI by Indian enterprises. - Rishu Sharma, IDC India

The Indian dairy sector and milk brands in India will need to employ technology at every level, right from procurement of milk to last delivery mile in order to grow and be successful. - Samarth Setia, Mr Milkman

Buses are India’s #1 form of public transport with 48 percent share of trips. Despite this, the experience is broken. - Mohit Dubey, Chalo

In India, legal tech has barely begun. The use of AI and ML, and other technologically advanced tools to address the need of all the legal stakeholders is yet to take some time. - Mayank Khera, Credgenics

Studies have shown that most Indians are overworked and barely get the required 7-8 hours of sleep, and their quality of sleep is also very poor. - Gaurav Raj, Morning Owl

Indian manufacturing is silently powered by tens of thousands of SMBs and their workforces. And yet, the ability to enhance that labor discovery, employment, productivity, and transparency is alarmingly low. - Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures

Women and working women have managed to shake off age-old patriarchal society norms. One must be self-sufficient and independent with persistent efforts to overcome any hardships. - Neha Mittal, OneAbove Healthcare

The fintech revolution is an important moment in the history of women empowerment. The vision is simple — a future where all Indian women are independent, have access to affordable credit, and can avail the best value-added services. - Poshak Agrawal, Florence Capital

Simply looking at the bank statements and how much salary is earned, which has been done by banks for ages, is not enough for lending in low-income segment. - Amit Kumar, GalaxyCard

It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets. - Ravi Ravulaparthi, Qapita

A large part of India is still an ‘assisted’ sales market opportunity. Currently, 70 percent of sales of personal financial products are done by third-party sales agents, who are still stuck in the offline mode of distribution. - Aditya Gupta, TranServ

One of the biggest problems with the Indian education system is that it does not encourage financial literacy. - Akash Jayan, Havenspire

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises the importance of well-stocked school libraries and digital libraries to attain the goal of foundational literacy for all children by 2025. - Purvi Shah, StoryWeaver

If India encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in digital finance and crypto, India could be the next financial hub on a global stage. - Surojit Chatterjee, Coinbase

Indian startups have so far created 65 unicorns out of which 28 have been created in 2021. - FM Nirmala Sitharaman

There is a very strong optimism in India, and it has never been like this before. India has become a trusted destination for foreign money. - Sreedhar Prasad

