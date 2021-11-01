This teen entrepreneur’s multi-purpose unique face shield is helping healthcare workers stay safe amid COVID-19

Amid the pandemic, doctors and healthcare workers have been tirelessly working around the clock to help people suffering from COVID-19. Due to the highly infectious nature of the disease, PPE kits and layers of masks and face shields became the new doctor’s coat.

However, working long hours in PPE gear led to several challenges such as sweating, headaches, heat, and exhaustion. Entrepreneur Hardik Kumar Dewan is looking to solve this problem.

Hardik, a 16-year-old entrepreneur from Rewari, has developed a face shield named ﻿The Co-terminator Shield﻿, designed especially for healthcare and paramedic workers. It is equipped with cooling, ionising, anti-fog, air purification, and security systems.

Get connected to The Co-terminator Shield

Currently, a student of Class 10, Hardik aims to contribute to making India self-reliant in the technology space.

“While watching a video on YoutTube on how doctors were working wearing PPE gear, I realised they were very uncomfortable. I began working on a face shield, which would include a cooling system,” Hardik tells YourStory.

Image Credit: Co-terminator Shield

ALSO READ These student entrepreneurs are trying to solve the e-waste problem by selling refurbished electronics

The beginning

Hardik’s entrepreneurial journey began earlier this year when he launched Beetle Softech, under which he developed a messaging platform named Beetle similar to WhatsApp.

Unfortunately, the app was unlisted from PlayStore due to a few restrictions. Then, he pivoted to develop a unique face shield for doctors to help them amid the pandemic.

Get connected to The Co-terminator Shield

In order to provide comfort to the doctors, a compact air cooling and purification system has been installed in the patent-pending face shield, which will maintain the temperature from within, preventing any discomfort due to heat and sweat.

“We have completed the prototype successfully and are working to make it more compatible for the doctors, especially in terms of managing the weight of the face shield,” Hardik adds.

The face shield, which resembles a helmet, is expected to weigh somewhere around 350-400 grams.

The visor is anti-fog and the shield is also equipped with an ionizer that will keep airborne viruses away from the wearer, thereby reducing the risk of contracting the disease. The shield is also equipped with an SOS system to protect the wearer in case of any emergency such as physical attacks.

The teenprenuer, who has upskilled himself by learning programming, artificial intelligence, and robotics, has researched and developed the product by himself. Now, he is working with a team to further develop the product and make it ready for market launch.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Image Credit: Co-terminator Shield

Plans ahead

Hardik explains that he is looking to launch the product in the market by December this year.

He adds that while the pricing of the product is yet to be decided, the development and R&D costs for the product are high. “We are looking to raise funds to further scale up the product and ensure its availability at lower costs,” he adds.

According to a report by Market and Market, the global face shield market size is estimated to grow from $3 billion in 2020 to $4.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5 percent.

Amid the pandemic, several other players such as Thincr Technologies India, Sanctuary Innovative Safety Equipment, Armor Care also entered the market to produce face shields.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the requirement for PPE gears especially in the healthcare sector has received a boost. While several players are working to make face shields and masks, the Co-Terminator shield is looking to address the problems faced by the shield wearer.

Get connected to The Co-terminator Shield