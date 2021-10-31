Tech50: YourStory presents 50 most promising Indian startups

Good Morning,

Over the last 10 years, we at YourStory have been presenting the Tech30 — our specially curated list of India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups.

The 300+ Tech30 startups, including the likes of Freshworks, Niramai, Pixxel, InnovAccer, Chargebee, and Loginext, among others, have, cumulatively, raised growth capital of more than $2 billion, helped create over 31,000 jobs, are totally valued at $6.8 billion+, and have attracted investments from more than 400 investors.

The Indian startup ecosystem has truly come of age.

From technologies to map space debris and make space flights easier, financially empowering children, providing cleaner air, helping farmers forestall crop loss due to floods and heavy rains, to making news fun for teens, helping businesses create videos using AI, and wearable devices that help you achieve inner peace — the startups in this year’s list are at the cutting edge of technology.

And so for the first time in the history of TechSparks, and as a sign of India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, we are proud to present, not Tech30 startups but, Tech50 startups.

Being at the forefront of reporting innovations and technological advancements in India, YourStory aims to help these startups achieve their dreams by giving them a platform to tell their stories, meet investors, collaborate with ecosystem experts and enterprises, raise funding, and take their startups to the next level.

The Interview

Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, Swiggy India, discusses how the food delivery giant is redefining the way India eats, cloud kitchens, grocery and essentials space, and more at YourStory TechSparks 2021. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Building for the next 200 million

India has seven different customer segments, and a majority of them are not served by the current ecommerce system, said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer at the Flipkart Group.

Speaking at TechSparks 2021, Kalyan said the Walmart-owned company sees growth opportunities in serving across the spectrum, with plans to go public in the near future. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This deeptech startup is solving agri sector woes

India is an agricultural country. Agriculture and allied activities act as the main source of livelihood for more than 80 percent population in rural India. But there is also severe agrarian distress.

Entrepreneur Roli Jindal believes that by the time one gets to understand there is agrarian distress, it is already late. In order to address these issues, she founded ﻿RMSI Cropalytics﻿ along with Pushpendra Johari in 2019. Read more.

News & Updates

PB Fintech, the holding company of ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿ and PaisaBazaar, raised Rs 2569.73 crore from 155 anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The participants included both domestic and foreign investors, with shares allocated for Rs 980 per share, the company said.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Wallmantra raised undisclosed funding from Velocity, a revenue-based financier fintech. According to the startup, it has raised three rounds from Velocity, cumulatively raising 5X the amount raised in the initial round.

