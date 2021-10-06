Raw and uncut: A no-holds-barred conversation with founder-investor Ryan Hoover, only at TechSparks 2021, India’s largest startup-tech conference

Ryan Hoover is a revered name in the startup and product-tech communities across the globe. As someone who built one of the most popular product discovery and community engagement platforms—Product Hunt— for startups, entrepreneurs, product enthusiasts, and geeks to discover the “next big things” in tech, Ryan commands a special place in the startup ecosystem as the evangelist of a future where tech and human life are inseparable.

Ryan started ﻿Product Hunt﻿ as an experiment when he was just 25. Today though, his revolutionary platform, which he sold to Naval Ravikant-co-founded-AngelList in 2016, has helped consumers discover over 100 million products and launched at least 100,000 new ones.

Curiosity and experimentation have been the driving force for Ryan. Sit down for a cup of coffee with the founder, or scroll through his Twitter, and it’s abundantly clear he has a knack for startups, technology, new products and experiences. His motto for success is simple—Be curious, experiment and don’t overthink!

At TechSparks 2021, we aim to pull the curtain back on the way the wheels turn in his head, the building versus investing conundrum, entrepreneurship and life lessons that have marked his journey so far, and the sort of tech we need to better human life.

We’ll also hear from Ryan on his vision for his Weekend Fund, via which he invests in “weird and crazy products/startups” and his views on Indian startups and the products emerging from here.

“All of the cool and most interesting startups, especially early-stage ones, feel or seem a little bit crazy or weird,” Tweeted Ryan, where he bares his most authentic self.

Catch his fireside at TechSparks 2021, India’s largest startup-tech conference, between October 25 and October 30, 2021.

For this and a line-up of action-packed sessions, check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar.