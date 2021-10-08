Unacademy signs MoU with Tripura govt to enable female students to prepare for NDA exams

Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura to empower meritorious female students from the state to prepare for National Defence Academy (NDA) exams.

As per the MoU, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Dept. of Education, Govt. of Tripura) and Unacademy will conduct two aptitude tests over the next 12 months to select 125 meritorious students through each exam and award them with study scholarships on Unacademy for the NDA/defence course.

A total of 250 girls will receive the benefits of these scholarships, which is a one-year free Unacademy Plus subscription for defence exams.

In a recent decision, the Central government allowed women to enter the NDA, which had been a bastion reserved for men.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratan Lal Nath, Minister for Education, Govt of Tripura said, “At the start of the holy Navratri, we see this collaboration with Unacademy as true service to girl students. The State of Tripura will produce more women warriors who would serve this nation, access to quality content would be at the centre of this defence coaching programme.”

“At Unacademy, we are committed to the vision of creating a learning ecosystem in India that provides the youth with the best quality education. We’re excited about this partnership as it empowers girl students who aspire to join the Indian Army and serve the nation. We thank the Govt. of Tripura for collaborating with us on such a progressive initiative and look forward to making a deep social impact in Tripura,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, today it has a learning platform with a growing network of 60,000+ registered educators and over 62 million learners.