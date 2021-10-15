What’s brewing at D2C personal care brand mCaffeine

Personal care brand mCaffeine was founded in 2015 in Mumbai. The direct to consumer (D2C) brand makes caffeine-based skincare, face care, and hair care products.

Tarun Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, mCaffeine, says the digital-only brand in the personal care space has witnessed tremendous growth in the last couple of months amidst the global pandemic.

Tarun Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, mCaffeine

ALSO READ Evolving consumer behaviour in the multi-million personal care industry

Besides Amazon and Flipkart, mCaffeine’s platform is doing well. Tarun claims the brand is selling one unit in two seconds on its platform for a week, starting the festive season on a good note.

While mCaffeine’s face and body care segments are running well, Tarun adds, “Haircare is the newest entry, and therefore, it is very contextual to what we are as a brand.”

Interestingly, the brand is leading the market in the body scrub category, commanding 75 percent of the market share.

Recently, the brand launched a body wash product in coffee cup packaging, which is working well in the market. “We sold more than one lakh units in just about a week,” he says.

Digital-only brand mCaffeine has been in the market for about five years, boasting around 40 stock keeping units (SKUs).

Tarun says the brand expects to clock Rs 200 crore in sales. It also aims to reach Rs 700 crore in overall topline in the next two to three financial years.

Additionally, mCaffeine has plans to enter into newer categories. Being a sticky brand, it wants to earn revenue by product density as high as possible. It also wants to expand on the digital distribution front.

“We have been active on Amazon and Nykaa, and now we are working closely with Flipkart,” says Tarun.

Moreover, mCaffeine is also working on its offline distribution. It has a presence in 1,000 stores and plans to expand to 10,000 more.

In fact, seeing rising demands from international clients, the D2C company plans to expand its reach globally. “We are launching in three countries in this quarter, and the idea will be to be in about 20-odd countries in the next 15 months,” says Tarun.

Tarun says the brand had raised capital last year and is decently funded for now. A profitable brand, mCaffeine receives inbound interest from relevant funds in the market.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.