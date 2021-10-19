Zoho One grows by 104 pc in India; launches new apps, services, platform enhancements

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, on Tuesday introduced six new apps, three new services, and seven major platform enhancements in Zoho One, the operating system for business.

In 2020, ﻿Zoho﻿ One's customer growth was 60 percent y-o-y globally, and 104 percent in India — its second-largest market. According to the firm, the new release empowers businesses to solve disjointed data challenges and close communications gaps across silos, so organisations can become more productive, adapt more quickly to remote and hybrid work models, and become poised for growth.

"Unification of a business requires unification of the underlying systems, which can then provide a truly unified experience, internally and externally, along with unified insights. Zoho One was created with this vision and keeps expanding its unbeatable value with new additions and improvements year over year,” said Praval Singh, Vice President, Zoho Corp.

ALSO READ Zoho takes 25 percent stake in MRI-tech startup Voxelgrids

Zoho One aims to resolve operational, digitisation, and retention challenges that businesses encounter. The latest additions are designed to support a hybrid work model and experience that would enable businesses to scale even in unpredictable times, while allowing easy customisation and personalisation of workplaces to enhance the user experience. They are packed with services that bolster collaborative productivity, employee experience, and introduce applications that bridge the distance between employees, employers, and teams, in turn preparing businesses for the future.

Additionally, innovations like embedded and conversational BI, DataPrep, Work Graph, and Enterprise Search allow users to predict and provide unified, real-time insights from across different departments, enabling confident decision-making.

The new services now included in Zoho One are:

Work Graph: Zoho's new backend service for business software maps interactions between people, resources, systems and processes by studying signals and their strength across the board to build a business-wide work graph that is specific to each individual within the organisation. The result of a work graph will be seen in the day-to-day productivity of users across various apps.

Org Dictionary: Another new organisation-wide service offers a central dictionary for the entire organisation. It automatically incorporates the organisation's employee name and other sources, offering a central, consistent diction across various Zoho applications and users.

Mobile Application Management (MAM): With remote work now persistent, Zoho One now includes enterprise-grade Mobile App Management capabilities. Admins can easily add and manage all of their users' devices for better insight and control of provisioning, specific app permissions and policies, locking and wiping devices remotely, and more, to support employee mobility and flexibility.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The new apps included in Zoho One are:

Zoho Learn: Organisations now have a learning management tool that enables interactive training programmes and assessments with Zoho's course builder. Online centralisation of company information, training programmes, and more, gives businesses a better way to nurture employee growth.

Zoho Lens: To facilitate better communication and collaboration in a remote-work environment, Zoho Lens provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP, text chat, and more.

TeamInbox: Teams use this shared email inbox to eliminate task duplication and streamline email conversations in one central location.

Zoho DataPrep: This is a self-service data preparation and management tool. Whether users are preparing data from third-party apps or other sources, DataPrep, powered by machine learning, can help business users integrate, model, cleanse, transform, enrich, and catalogue data, as well as integrate with Zoho Analytics or a third-party for new-found insights.

Zoho Commerce: The addition of Zoho Commerce enables retailers to easily build online shops with the tools needed to construct a website, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, market their brand, and analyse data. Zoho Commerce also integrates with third-party payment gateways.

Zoho Payroll: Businesses can easily onboard employees, automate payroll processing, disburse salaries online through partner banks, deduct taxes, and stay compliant with statutory regulations. Employees can track their payroll information, access Form 16, and submit investment proofs. Employee data like work hours and leaves can be synced from Zoho People, and journal entries are created automatically in Zoho Books after every pay run.

The platform enhancements include:

Embedded and Conversational BI: Zoho One now features embedded and conversational analytics, enabling decision-makers to drill down into their data and glean cross-departmental insights, all through natural language commands using Zia Insights. By providing 1,500+ pre-built analytics reports and dashboards, critical business decisions can be made with greater precision and speed.

Enterprise Search: Zoho's actionable, organisation-wide search, which is powered by Zia, can now understand natural language requests. Natural Language Processing-powered search will lead to more accurate data discovery across teams and functions.

Unified Console, Dashboards, and Smart-Stack UI: Employees are now able to see their apps, services, and dashboards in one view with centralisation across calendars, dashboards, navigation, and more.

Customisable Dashboard with pre-built widgets: Widgets encapsulating data across the organisation can be aggregated together in a custom dashboard. This provides users visibility across the organisation in a single view with the ability to drill down just one click away.

Integration with Telephony Providers: Recognising that businesses value flexibility in choosing apps that serve their specific needs, the Zoho One platform already integrates with 1,000+ third-party solutions on Zoho Marketplace and now extends integration with 100+ telephony providers to enable seamless communications between stakeholders.

Zoho One also offers a deep ecosystem that extends and integrates, including a comprehensive platform for developers and business users to create, extend, and integrate. The platform includes a newly-released no-code tool, Canvas; low-code tool, Zoho Creator; and pro-code platform, Catalyst. The pricing starts at Rs 1,800 per employee.

More than 70 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.