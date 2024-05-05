Pramod Varma, CTO at EkStep, said high energy consumption for modern computing was contributing to global warming, and creating micro data centres was the way forward.

During a fireside chat on the topic “Empowering devs to build tech-first India” at DevSparks 2024, he said, “Using BECKN, we are creating a network of micro data centres. It is a long process, but we believe mega data centres are going to be concentrated going ahead. So, a smaller network of data centres will behave as a mega data centre. This will help in creating cooler computing.”

He made these remarks in the context of high energy demand of computing devices used to power AI.

EkStep is a not-for-profit organisation co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder of Infosys, which aims to create ecosystems that build digital public goods, which would impact sectors such as health, education, financial services, and others.

Varma was optimistic of the BECKN protocol as it easily facilitates peer-to-peer exchange of data. This protocol has found applications in multiple countries across the world.

Varma said, “When protocols go global, entrepreneurs go global.” He further noted that such protocols should be free and open to enable more participants to come onto the platform.

The EkStep CTO is considered one of the key architects of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform.

Varma also spoke about building technology at scale, adding that entrepreneurs should be allowed to build innovative business solutions on such public platforms to extend the benefits of technology to a wider section of the population.