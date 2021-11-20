Elon Musk responds to customer's tweet on Tesla app issue in 3 minutes, fixes it and shares update

Elon Musk's electric vehicle venture, Tesla, saw its app go down for some users for a few hours on Friday, leaving them without keyless access to their cars. This is because some Tesla users utilise the Tesla app to gain access to their cars.

When a Tesla owner from South Korea tweeted to Elon Musk about the issue, the world's richest man responded in just three minutes, saying, "Checking..."

With several complaints from Tesla owners in Canada and the United States coming in, the Tesla CEO set to work to understand and fix the problem preventing customers from unlocking their cars.

In many instances where customers publicly raise issues with a company's products or services, it is rare that a CEO gets personally involved, leave alone respond immediately.

Tesla models

Musk, who is known to be active on Twitter, came back online in under five hours to respond to the same customer and share an update.

"Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again," Musk tweeted.

Reportedly, Tesla pushed an update to its app earlier this week, but it was not clear whether Friday's issue was due to this update.

Musk's swift response to the customer and his public disclosure of the cause of the issue adds to the narrative that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bats for accountability and transparency.

Earlier this month, the Director of the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley stated in an interview that just 2 percent ($6B) of Elon Musk’s wealth could solve world hunger.

The statement stirred a heated debate on Twitter after Dr Eli David took to the networking platform for a ‘fact check’, following which Elon Musk himself got involved.

Musk responded and said he would sell his Tesla stock ‘right now’ if WFP can describe how exactly $6B will solve world hunger, and demanded it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.

Beasley responded, by saying, ”I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such."