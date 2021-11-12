[Funding alert] Edtech startup Coding Invaders by MentorsPro raises $700K in pre-seed round

Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, an education platform with mentorship that is working to make job-ready education available and approachable for students, has raised $700 000 in its pre-seed funding round from investors like S16VC and A Partners.

The company is planning to grow by $1 million monthly revenue in the next six months and educate 1,500 more students. In the next five years, the startup also plans to help one million people with finding a new job in IT by using job-ready skills, provided by Coding Invaders.

Roman Vyas, VP of Marketing and Co-founder at Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, said,

“The funding round will help us to strengthen our technology and operations. Currently, Coding Invaders by MentorsPro provides three courses: Data Analyst, QA engineer, and Full-Stack Developer. We will use the funds to have 10 courses by the end of the year and simultaneously upgrade our career centre, which will help our students to prepare for job interviews and to get a new job in IT.”

“Also, we will be constantly onboarding best mentors and IT practitioners from Indian companies that will help our students with their daily education tasks. At Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, our model centres on solving real problems rather than focusing on traditional and theoretical information, and we will be leveraging the funding to strengthen it,” he added.

While talking about the investment, S16VC said,

“We believe it is the right time and place to bring modern educational approaches to the Indian market. Coding Invaders by Mentorspro aims to deliver new knowledge and skills to millions of young Indians who seek careers in tech. It's an inspiring mission and a huge market opportunity as well.”

S16VC is an early-stage founders fund launched in 2020 by the founders and executives of global companies including Miro, Goldman Sachs, Dostavista, and DLA Piper. S16VC leverages the power of its founders' community to support the rising star tech founders on their mission to build out the global tech leaders of tomorrow.

Another investor Alex Solovyev, Founder, A Partners, a Russian investment firm, said, “Edtech companies with Russian roots are successfully launched on international markets, and this is a fact. The Indian market is difficult to conquer, but I am confident in the founders because I have seen their track record on previous projects. I am glad that we are starting this journey together and I am sure that everything will work out.”

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Coding Invaders by MentorsPro is a provider for online professional education in data science, data analysis, programming, and management in IT. It is not only an education platform but a simulator, based on real-life cases and projects by the Indian companies that help students to achieve their career goals.

The company has its own career centre that prepares students for job interviews, helps them upgrade their CVs, and provides 360-degree support.

In comparison with universities, Coding Invaders claims to be more like an internship, where only skills are needed to prepare for a real prospective job in IT.