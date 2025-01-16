'Relentless determination': What founders credit for ecosystem growth on National Startup Day

National Startup Day is dedicated to recognising the innovation, creativity, and resilience of entrepreneurs driving India’s future.

Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the day marks the achievements of entrepreneurs and the extraordinary growth of India’s startup ecosystem, which is now the third-largest in the world.

YourStory spoke to founders from diverse sectors, who came together to reflect on this progress and emphasise the crucial role startups are playing in shaping both India’s growth and its global influence.

Resilience and growth

Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ﻿InsuranceDekho﻿, celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels growth and inclusivity in India. “On National Startup Day, we at InsuranceDekho proudly celebrate the relentless determination and creativity of these changemakers. Their ability to turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into reality is inspiring a new wave of progress across the nation,” he said.

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of ﻿Cashfree Payments﻿, added, “Entrepreneurship has become the heartbeat of the Indian economy, and nowhere is this more evident than in our startup ecosystem. Today, Indian startups have shifted the country’s global tech narrative. India now is one of the global leaders in product innovation, particularly with solutions like UPI designed for India and inspiring the world.”

Innovation across all sectors

Prashant Singh, COO of ﻿LeadSquared﻿, noted the role of India’s startups in transforming local challenges into global opportunities. He remarked, “India’s startup ecosystem is redefining how we approach innovation, transforming local challenges into global opportunities. With ground-breaking ideas with global potential, emerging from metros and Tier II and Tier III cities alike, India has proven that creativity and ingenuity know no boundaries.”

Singh highlighted the importance of understanding customers to drive successful startups. “What sets successful startups apart is their unwavering commitment to understanding their customers deeply. At LeadSquared, we practice a customer-first mindset, which drives the creation of solutions that not only solve immediate problems but also empower businesses to grow and scale sustainably.”

Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, drew attention to the rise of deeptech startups, which are playing a pivotal role in solving global challenges. “Deeptech startups, at the frontier of technological breakthroughs, are catalysing transformative change by solving critical challenges in areas like space technology, clean energy, quantum tech, semiconductors, and biotechnology,” Rajaram shared.

He also praised startups like Agnikul and Inspecity, noting that “They are competing with global startups to solve global problems, not just restricted to India.”

Overcoming digital challenges

Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Global Head of Zoho for Startups, highlighted the importance of overcoming digital challenges in the startup journey.

“Digital adoption is still one of the biggest hurdles for many early-stage businesses, whether it is the high costs, lack of expertise, or the complexities of integration,” she noted. She also emphasised the need for startups to focus on customer experience. “To thrive in the current environment, it is critical for startups to own their niche while understanding the nuances of local demographics and leveraging technology by making it their strength.”

Zoho’s efforts to support startups through the Zoho for Startups programme also stood out. “Through our Zoho for Startups programme, we are committed to helping startups overcome digital adoption obstacles by offering pro-bono enterprise software that enables seamless digital transformation,” Krishnamoorthy explained.

Amit Kumar, CTO of Easebuzz, celebrated how digital payments have empowered Indian startups, enabling them to scale effectively. “The rapid adoption of digital payments, with UPI transaction volume exceeding 16 billion per month, has significantly empowered startups and MSMEs to streamline payments and avail wider market access for their business growth,” he said.

Building a resilient startup ecosystem

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, reflected on the evolution of India’s startup ecosystem, particularly with the support of government initiatives like Make in India. “As a venture capitalist turned founder, I’ve personally witnessed how startups have accelerated India’s transformation into a self-reliant economy,” he shared.

He also pointed out the need to nurture entrepreneurial talent in smaller cities, stressing, “Now that we’ve achieved remarkable growth, the priority is to nurture fresh entrepreneurial talent across tier II and III cities.”

Ankit Anand, Founding Partner at Riceberg Ventures, emphasised that deeptech will continue to play a significant role in the future. “Deeptech is truly where the future is unfolding. We are at a point where innovations in fields like AI, robotics, clean energy, space tech and life sciences are not just pushing boundaries—they are reshaping industries and solving global challenges,” Anand explained.

He also acknowledged the challenges startups face in transforming cutting-edge technologies into real-world solutions. “It’s about believing in your vision, staying adaptable, and pushing forward with determination, no matter how tough the road gets,” Anand concluded.