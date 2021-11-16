[Funding alert] GENLEAP raises Rs 60 Cr in seed round

GENLEAP, a Gurugram-based startup that combines technology capabilities of HR and education segments, has raised Rs 60 crore in a seed round of funding from a group of angel investors.

The investors include Vivek Vaidya of Super{set} venture studio; Kevin Donlon, Managing Member, Stono River Partners LLC; Ayush Singh, President and CEO — Restech Global; Rashed Mahmood, CEO and Director, Dipon Group, among others.

Founded by Sachin Sandhir, Nimish Gupta, Nitin Thakur, and Shweta Kataria, GENLEAP is a DNA-based self-discovery, upskilling and employability platform. The startup’s proprietary assessments platform is based on the triangulation of a person's genomics, psychometrics, and cognitive astromancy, leading to the discovery of an individual’s natural disposition and nurturing potential.

The founding team of GENLEAP

GENLEAP ecosystem of coaches, mentors, academics, coaching centres, schools, colleges, employers etc. enables career lifecycle support to aspirants in its ecosystem.

In a joint statement, the founders of GENLEAP said, “We intend to make a difference to the lives of the next generation of children and professionals by addressing the challenges of discovery, skilling, and employability. We are confident of making a huge social impact and difference to the lives of millions of people in India.”

GENLEAP has partnered with Karmagenes (Switzerland) to pursue further research in the use of genomics and genetic psychology. It has also tied up with educational institutions such as Amity Schools and universities, GD Goenka Schools, and IIS University.

On the investment, Mike Holland, CEO Embassy REIT said, “GENLEAP’s vision of creating discovery, skills and employability for students and professionals is highly innovative can go a long way to support skills development in India faces through GENLEAP’s pathbreaking self-discovery process using Genomics, psychometrics and cognitive astromancy.”

The startup uses insights from self-discovery to connect aspirants to an ecosystem of schools, colleges, edtech and career tech platforms, and finally, employers – channelising the right talent with relevant upskilling.