[Funding alert] Hike onboards Elad Gil, Mark Pincus & Shishir Mehrotra as investors

After onboarding Tinder co-founders, Binny Bansal, Kunal Shah, and others, ﻿Hike﻿ has onboarded Zynga Founder Mark Pincus; Shishir Mehrotra, Co-founder, Coda and Elad Gil, Entrepreneur as investors "to bolster innovation at Hike," said the company in a statement.

Mark, Shishir & Elad would be joining the iconic line-up of incredible leaders and product builders Hike onboarded as investors in its last round raised in August 2021 led by Justin Mateen, Co-Founder, ﻿Tinder﻿.

Rajeev Misra, CEO, SoftBank Vision Fund; Sean Rad, Co-Founder, Tinder; Arjun Sethi, Co-Founder & Partner, Tribe Capital; Bhavin Turakhia, Co-Founder, Zeta & Titan; Kunal Shah, Founder, ﻿CRED﻿; Binny Bansal, Co-Founder, ﻿Flipkart﻿; Aditya Agarwal, Partner in Residence, South Park Commons; Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder & CEO, ﻿Snapdeal﻿ & Rohit Kumar Bansal, Co-Founder, Snapdeal; also participated in the round.

Announcing the development via a tweet, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike, said that Hike is excited about the future, and are heads down "BUIDLing and are pumped to have the opportunity to contribute to this exciting next decade".

The company earlier shared that Hike is using the fresh capital to expand on its innovative product strategy and hire talent across roles at the intersection of social, gaming, and crypto.

On its website, Hike writes, "how is it that in a world that's evolving so quickly that social products still feel the same? Strangely enough, we're still using products that were invented in the 2G era. There seems to be an emptiness with the current experience and today's products are built to force humanity to be superficial. We'd like to change that."

Launched in December 2012, Gurugram-based unicorn Hike has shifted focus from messaging for the past couple of years. In July 2020, it launched HikeLand, which lets users hang out and interact in a mobile-first virtual world. The company also announced the launch of Hike Rush, its gaming-focused platform.