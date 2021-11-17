[Funding alert] K&L Wellness raises Rs 30 Cr in seed round

Healthtech startup K&L Wellness on Wednesday said it raised Rs 30 crore in a seed round from angel investors — Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures, and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine, K&L provides therapeutic-based health solutions to lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and obesity, among others, using natural, sustainable, and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

The startup will use the funds to launch and scale its healthtech platform. Additionally, it is looking at expanding its team and building a strong and scalable infrastructure.

Karan Talreja, Co-founder, K&L Wellness Technology, said, “We are glad our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of healthcare through yoga and meditation. The startup will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter.”

Investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia founded and led a packaging company called Manjushree Technopack until they sold their stake in the business to global private equity company Advent International. The duo has invested in a variety of consumer-led business startups with a specific focus on health, wellness, and nutrition.

Vimal Kedia, Managing Director, Manjushree Technopack Ltd, said, “We see this as a good opportunity, given the demand generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for healthcare in future.”

Narendra Firodia, Founder, Sohamm Group, said, “We’re always on the lookout to invest in exciting ventures. Providing top-notch services in healthcare through therapeutic means is the need of the hour. We resonate with the company’s vision and are bullish on the expansion plans.”

Besides K&L Wellness Technologies, the co-founders also run a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bengaluru.