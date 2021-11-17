[Funding alert] smallcase backs Tickertape with seed funding of $5M for more collaborative investing

Stock investment platform ﻿Smallcase﻿ has announced an investment of $5 million in Tickertape, a web and mobile investment information and research platform. Tickertape was previously a business vertical of smallcase and has been carved out into a separate corporate entity as of November 1, 2021.

With this carve-out and capital infusion, Ujjwal Ankur has taken over the role of Founder and CEO of Tickertape. Ujjwal is a serial entrepreneur with a diverse fintech background, having built products and teams from scratch in his previous roles at Slice, Edelweiss and Deutsche Bank. His earlier startup WealthPack, an expense management and alternative data platform, was acquired by Edelweiss in 2016.

On Tickertape’s future plans, Ujjwal said,

“The current tools and resources available to a retail investor to understand and manage their finances are fragmented. The need of the hour is to build a comprehensive ecosystem focusing on contextual learning, analysis and execution. We strongly believe that such a platform requires social interaction at its core and are excited to focus our efforts on building community features and collaborative tools on Tickertape.”

Tickertape is a two-and-a-half-year-old platform that provides information, analytical tools and transaction capabilities across multiple investment products with a 50-member team. It equips retail investors with an all-in-one platform to research, analyse and invest better into stocks, ETFs and mutual funds.

Tickertape will use the seed capital from smallcase to build India’s largest collaborative social platform focused on investments and personal finance, it said in a statement. The Tickertape platform claims to witness upwards of 120 million monthly interactions, with three million monthly active users, 4.5 million app downloads, and 120,000+ paying members.

Speaking about the investment, Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase added,

“Tickertape was launched with an aim to offer institutional-quality resources to the individual investor. Over the last two years, Ujjwal and team have scaled the platform with data, tools and content to become a core part of the investor’s toolkit. With retail investors allocating more to financial assets, we see a huge opportunity to build a vertical community to enable transparent discussions and knowledge sharing around investing and are delighted to back Tickertape in their mission to make investing more inclusive.”

