It is a simple fact: Autonomous technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence, will drive the tech industry into the future. Enterprise sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, mining, and utilities have used autonomous technologies to great effect. Now, at DevSparks 2024, Ola Krutrim will demonstrate how it is leveraging automation and the latest advancements in AI to transform India’s roads.

Future-forward technologies, such as these, are a vital part of YourStory’s tech summit DevSparks 2024. Over 1,000 engineers, technologists, and developers will gather on May 4, 2024, at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield, to collaborate, learn, explore, and evolve together.

Krutrim has lined up a series of events across DevSparks. These include compelling fireside chats, exciting product launches, demos, presentations and 2 in-depth workshops.

Ola Krutrim workshops at DevSparks 2024

50 attendees will attend the Ola Krutrim workshops at DevSparks2024. For details on the first workshop, titled, “Next-gen innovation for AI-cloud integration,” click here.

The second workshop, titled “Navigating India’s Future: Autonomous Technology Trends”, will be hosted by Prasad Kavuri, Senior Director of Engineering, Ola; Srikanth Vidapanakal, Director, Artificial Intelligence, Ola Electric, and Himanshu Garg, Research Engineer, Autonomous Driving & Robotics, Ola Electric. This one-hour session will be split into two discussions of 30 minutes each around two themes.

The agenda for the workshop is as follows:

5:20-5:50 PM

Topic: Roadmap for India Maps

Demo: Location APIs

4:45-5:15 PM

Topic: The latest trends in the autonomous stack

Demo: Sensor Fusion, ACC, Warning System





Igniting minds and stimulating conversations at DevSparks 2024

The unbridled power of AI (and GenAI) has become a juggernaut in the tech sector. Is it any wonder, then, that it plays such an important role at DevSparks 2024? Discussions and masterclasses around AI’s capabilities are threaded throughout the day, with Ola Krutrim playing a large role in these conversations.

The startup has moved at breathtaking speed since its launch on December 15, 2023. It swiftly raised $50 million in funding, equating to a valuation of $1 billion, and Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, has shared the company’s goal of creating India’s first complete AI computing stack. The workshops organised by Ola Krutrim will give DevSparks attendees a chance to interact and gather insights from senior leadership and AI experts at Krutrim.

Click here to learn more or register for DevSparks 2024.