[Funding alert] Sequoia Capital India, 120 angels back Arbo Works

Sequoia Capital India and 120 other angel investors have invested an undisclosed amount in former Google executive Caesar Sengupta’s fintech venture, Arbo Works.

The angel investors include CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, startup founders, senior executives from technology and financial institutions and other technology practitioners, said Caesar on social media platform LinkedIn.

Sequoia Capital India, which led the round, did not comment on the board composition or the size of the round.

Caesar had founded Arbo Works in August this year after he moved on from his role as vice president and general manager for payments and the next billion users at Google in March. Other co-founders in the company include senior executives from Google’s global operations, Mark Streibeck, Edward Chiang, Chirag Yagnik, Charles Dong, David Shapiro, Felix Lin, and Zelidrag Hornung.

Caesar Sengupta, Co-founder, Arbo Works

ALSO READ Ex-Googler Caesar Sengupta launches fintech startup with former colleagues

Without divulging much about what Arbo Works' product, Caesar in his post said, “The world of finance today is complex, opaque and weirdly clunky. Instead, we see a future that makes finance simple, accessible, beautiful, and maybe even fun. To realize this vision, we are bringing together product builders, machine learning researchers, investment professionals, and business leaders who are eager for meaningful change.”

He further added, “We believe the future of finance is technology — technology that is relentlessly intuitive and borders on magical. We see tremendous opportunity in using AI and ML to help people attain their financial goals, and we firmly believe that by building a new kind of financial institution using deep technology, we’ll be able to make the power of finance truly available to everyone.”

The company has also been hiring for roles in engineering, product management, machine learning research, UX design, deal-making, finance, law, and compliance in the Bay Area and Singapore.