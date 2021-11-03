GlobalBees acquires two more D2C brands – Yellow Chimes and Absorbia

﻿GlobalBees﻿, a Thrasio-like platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to grow their business online, has acquired two more new-age companies — Yellow Chimes and Absorbia.

While Yellow Chimes is a fashion jewellery brand, Absorbia is a home care entity. The entire teams of Yellow Chimes and Absorbia will now be part of GlobalBees.

According to GlobalBees, the acquisitions will give the brand a strong presence in the fashion jewellery market and home care segment.

Talking on the announcement, Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said,

"Yellow Chimes and Absorbia are a strong addition to our portfolio, and it is heartening to see our family grow. We look forward to establishing each of these brands globally and achieving new milestones. Going forward, we will continue to work with innovative brands across diverse and fast-growing categories."

Founded in 2014 by Megha Mittal and Anuj Khemka in Bengaluru, Yellow Chimes offers trendy and affordable fashion jewellery through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Speaking on joining the GlobalBees team, Megha Mittal, Co-founder, Yellow Chimes, said, "Earlier, there was not much awareness of crystal jewellery in the Indian market, and purchasing jewellery online was not common. We identified this opportunity and launched Yellow Chimes. With GlobalBees as our partner, we have the opportunity to disrupt the fashion jewellery market globally."

Kolkata-based Absorbia, founded by Prabhav Sharda in 2009, is a home care brand that has a range of moisture absorber products for residential houses and has over two million users.

On the partnership with GlobalBees, Prabhav Sharda, Founder, Absorbia, said, "We entered India with a product that Indians didn't even believe that they needed. With constant innovation, we carved a niche in the home care market. Becoming a part of a like-minded company such as GlobalBees is a fantastic milestone in our journey."

GlobalBees' current investments include sustainable home care products company The Better Home, women's health solutions company ﻿&ME﻿, and homegrown millennial skincare brand ﻿Prolixr﻿. The company is in talks with close to 20 brands within this financial year.

Edited by Suman Singh Edited by Suman Singh