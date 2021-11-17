Sabeer Bhatia, the Silicon Valley-based techpreneur who co-founded Hotmail, has launched a new startup.

﻿ShowReel﻿, a purpose-driven social video messaging platform that is currently in Beta mode, helps match job seekers and companies, empowering people with upskilling and employment opportunities.

“Since the genesis of my entrepreneurial journey, building purpose-driven tech has been my driving force. This pursuit started with connecting millions of people across borders with Hotmail and today found its realisation with ShowReel.

"ShowReel aims to bring conversations alive and drive real value for job seekers and companies alike. Imagine having the best resources at your disposal and access to the best companies to find the best-suited job and, at the other end, the opportunity to simplify your hiring process with video resumes," Sabeer said.

By just enabling access, ShowReel will be able to work "towards the greater good of millions of people". In its next phase, the startup will leverage AI to analyse collected data and drive actionable insights for the audience.

"As we grow, we will empower people with conversations and opportunities that go beyond employment and upskilling."

Sabeer said the focus of ShowReel is to help impact lives with the help of technology. A simulation of offline human interactions in the virtual world, it aims to empower people to achieve their truest potential by democratising free access to mentors like Sabeer Bhatia, and ultimately enabling employment and upskilling opportunities for job seekers across the globe at leading companies.

With ShowReel, job seekers will be able to create professional videos of themselves in response to questions posed by mentors or hiring companies. The app stitches these responses together to create a professional ShowReel.

Emulating real-life scenarios, these questions will help people looking for guidance across professional, personal, leadership, and entrepreneurial growth and give them an opportunity to prepare and self-improve.

With partner companies coming on board to solve hiring challenges, the professional ShowReels will enable job seekers to market themselves and land their dream jobs.

ShowReel, available on Play Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), is presently onboarding some top recruiters.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai