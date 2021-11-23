IIT Delhi's e-scooter 'Hope' runs at just 20 paisa/km

Amid the rising fuel prices across India, we tried riding Hope, an e-scooter that runs at the cost of 20 paise per km. It's both affordable and comfortable!

Hope is a paddle assisted vehicle and you can also run it like a normal scooter with the accelerator. It comes with a forward and reverse mode and LED digital display. The battery of the vehicle is detachable and swappable. The most amazing thing is that the scooter can be fully charged through a normal socket in just four hours. With the portable lithium-ion battery pack you can charge it at your convenience, or take the charger with you at your home, office or even at a restaurant.

The scooter will have two battery options with a range of 50 km and 75 km in ideal conditions. The running cost of this electric scooter is around 20 paisa/km. The speed of the vehicle is limited to 25 kmph, hence it comes under the exemption category, which means one does not require a driving license or registration to drive this vehicle.

The electric scooter also is equipped with a pedal system that a rider can use to commute if the battery dies out. The vehicle is integrated with the battery management system, data monitoring system and pedal-assist unit developed in-house. It is IOT-enabled for data analytics and fleet management applications. All the data coming from the vehicle goes to the cloud and enables features like anti-theft, GPS and one can track the data with their mobile or web application. These state-of-the-art features place HOPE in the category of smart and connected vehicles of the future.

For the personal commute market, Geliose Mobility plans to open pre-booking of other variants soon. Currently, Hope comes in two variants, one priced at Rs 50,000 and the other at Rs 55,000 depending on the range, capacity and distance.