Meesho in the list of top 10 app downloads globally

﻿Meesho﻿, the social commerce unicorn, has become the only Indian company to figure in the top 10 list of apps downloads worldwide in the non-game category for the month of October, as per data available from Sensor Tower.

According to a statement from Meesho, it also saw over 57 million downloads across the App Store and the Google Play Store from August to October 2021, as per App Annie making it the most downloaded app across all categories in India.

Source: Sensor Tower

Meesho has seen installations in India grow by over 120 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2021, outranking all other ecommerce platforms in the country for quarterly downloads.

The Meesho app is of 12 MB making it compatible with low-end smartphones and low-internet bandwidth to address internet latency challenges even in the farthest corners of India.

On the achievement, Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho said, “We’ve always kept our users at the heart of our innovations. Whether it is our industry-first 0 percent commission model for sellers or building a nimbly-sized application, we are ensuring Meesho is easy to use for users even from the farthest corners of our country.”

He further noted, “Our success comes from a laser-sharp focus on building for India’s Tier-II+ markets. With an aim to democratise internet commerce for everyone, we will continue to digitise India’s unorganised retail industry with more Bharat-first initiatives.”

According to Meesho, it has reduced entry barriers, improved logistical infrastructure for Tier-II+ markets and fuelled the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products.

The company’s five-day festive sale event in October went deeper into underserved markets of the country with over 60 percent of the orders coming from Tier-IV+ regions, including remote locations like Khawzhwal and Sopore. Today 5 percent of all Indian households shop on Meesho every day, it claimed.

Meesho aims to enable 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022, Meesho has instituted multiple measures to bring new digital users online.