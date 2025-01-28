From Boston-based restaurant management software Toast, which went public in 2021 at a valuation above $30 billion, to Innov8, a provider of flex spaces owned by OYO, raising Rs 110 crore in a primary funding round at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore, YourStory brings today’s headlines that highlight the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories:

Boston-based restaurant management software Toast went public in 2021 at a valuation above $30 billion, just a decade after its founders initially launched the platform as a consumer-facing restaurant app.

This was possible as the firm later decided to start selling restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions, ultimately becoming a multi-product software. It decided to switch its core product from solving a particular problem for restaurants, i.e., collecting customer payments, to pivoting to offering a back-of-house management system–serving as the finest example of the verticalisation of SaaS.

By embedding payments, lending, payroll, and other related features, Toast is now at $1.5 billion ARR and drives 80% of its revenue from financial technology solutions. In simpler terms, Vertical SaaS (VSaaS) is software built specifically for certain industries, providing tools that meet the needs of sectors like healthcare, retail, fitness, or finance.

Latest news:

﻿﻿MakeMyTrip﻿﻿' s focus on corporate travel and new business lines has helped make up for the growth opportunity lost to the pandemic, according to top leadership. The Gurugram-headquartered online travel platform will now look at destination-specific activities and experiences in addition to strengthening its new business verticals.

The company also has a presence for international flight booking in the UAE and has been scaling direct contracting for international hotels of late. The Nasdaq-listed company, which has staged a comeback with expansion into new categories including corporate travel, will continue to bet big on the new initiatives, which have been set into motion since 2021 onwards, even as its retail flights and hotels business continues to grow significantly.

Innov8, a provider of flex spaces owned by OYO, has raised Rs 110 crore in a primary funding round, at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore. The capital raise, which saw the company dilute 10% of its equity, was oversubscribed 2.7 times, signalling strong investor interest, the company said.

Family offices, including those of Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, Rupa Group, and Jagruti Dalmia, led the round, contributing 55% of the total funding. The funding process was facilitated by InCred. The New Delhi-based company plans to use the funds to double its co-working centres in India to 100 this year.

The funds will also aid acquisitions, technology upgrades, and partnerships. Innov8 recently launched two centres in Mumbai, located at Navi Mumbai and Andheri, each spanning 1 lakh square feet, with a capacity of 3,000 seats—making them the company’s largest facilities till date.

Funding news:

ThinkMetal raises $800K pre-Series A funding led by YourNest Venture Capital

﻿ThinkMetal﻿, a DeepTech startup transforming metal part manufacturing through its advanced Metal Fused Additive Manufacturing (MFAM) technology, has raised $800,000 (Rs 6.7 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by ﻿YourNest Venture Capital﻿ under the YourNest-SanchiConnect Velocity Program 2024, an accelerator for high-growth startups, with co-investors including BSE-listed Concept Communications Ltd and Sanchi Connect.

The funds will be used to finalise production readiness and launch the first-generation product, SistemT1, while expanding the FuseX material line-up to include SS 316, 17-4PH, Pure Copper, and later Tool Steels and Ceramics. It also aims to enhance its software capabilities, refine processes, and strengthen its team across sales, operations, design, and software development.

Founded in March 2021 by Sabyasachi Ghosh and Arushi Sharma, ThinkMetal revolutionises manufacturing with SistemT1, a compact 3D printer that produces metal parts 10 times faster and at half the cost.

Powered by patented materials and processes, SistemT1 integrates 3D printing, debinding, and sintering into just two pieces of equipment, significantly reducing turnaround times and capital expenditures. While traditional methods take 2–4 weeks and cost around ₹1.25 Lacs to produce metal parts like moulds, dies, jigs, and prototypes, SistemT1 delivers them in hours at half the cost, making it a game-changer for manufacturers.

MedMitra AI secures Rs 3 Cr in pre-Seed funding

MedMitra AI, a healthtech platform specialising in autonomous AI agents for healthcare, has secured Rs 3 crore in a Pre-Seed funding round co-led by All In Capital, WEH Ventures, and angel investors Dr. Rohan Khandelwal, Pawan Gupta, and Venkat Subramanyam.

Medmitra AI - (Left) Shivangi Sharma (Right) Anushka Sharma

The funding will be used to expand the team, accelerate the development of AI-powered solutions, and strengthen the platform's market presence.

MedMitra AI, founded by Shivangi Sharma and Dr. Anushka Sharma in 2023, integrates multimodal data processing to improve diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis across various healthcare settings, with a focus on General Medicine, its super-specialties, and chronic care.

The platform aims to reduce the burden on India's overworked doctors, enhance clinical outcomes, and improve the quality of care. In addition, it plans to release a specialized version of the platform for medical students, enhancing learning and better preparing them for clinical practice.

Origin Fresh raises $1M in pre-Seed round led by Aeravti Ventures

Bangalore-based premium fresh produce brand, Origin Fresh, has raised $1 million in pre-Seed funding, led by Aeravti Ventures, with additional investments from a group of Ultra HNIs.

The funds will support the expansion of its delivery network and infrastructure development. Origin Fresh aims to become an omnichannel brand, with an e-commerce platform and plans to expand to 200 supermarkets in Bangalore and Chennai by next year.

With a commitment to farm-to-table freshness, Origin Fresh eliminates middlemen to offer pure, untouched produce at lower prices. The brand has already surpassed 5,000 orders within the first 40 days and enjoys strong customer loyalty, with over 60% repeat orders within two weeks.

Focused solely on fresh produce, Origin Fresh offers over 250 items, including exotic varieties, and provides next-morning delivery, setting it apart from competitors.

Other news:

Anq launches RuPay On-The-Go on X Card for seamless transit

Anq Digital Finserv, in collaboration with Pine Labs and NPCI, launched the RuPay On-The-Go feature on its flagship product, the ‘Anq X Card.’

This feature enables seamless access to metros, buses, and parking, bypassing queues and enabling cashless payments, aligning with the government’s vision of a digitally empowered India.

By providing a unified payment solution for transportation, the Anq X Card simplifies commuting for millions, promoting financial inclusion and advancing India’s digital transformation goals.

Anq X Card aims to empower users nationwide to access public transportation systems while earning rewards for every purchase. Co-branded with Pine Labs, it offers over 90% of credit card features, helping users build wealth with every spend.

Ekatva Group signs marquee rental deal worth more than Rs 200 crore with IPO-bound Infra.Market

﻿Infra.Market﻿, a building materials platform, has signed a 20-year lease agreement with Ekatva Group for the landmark Olethia Business Spaces property in Wagle Estate.

Spanning 70,000 square feet, the deal is expected to generate over Rs 200 crore in rental income for Ekatva Group. Infra.Market and its group companies will register the first three floors in January 2025 and the remaining five in March 2025, consolidating all operations under one roof.

This marks the first instance of an entire building in the area being leased to a single entity, highlighting Ekatva Group’s ability to meet the evolving needs of premium business clients with quality, innovation, and customer-centricity.

Elever launches quant-based Portfolio Management Services (PMS) to deliver consistent Alpha to investors

SEBI-registered wealth-tech platform ﻿Elever﻿ has launched its new Portfolio Management Services (PMS) to deliver consistent, long-term returns through a quant-based investment approach.

Elever Founders Santosh R, Ram Subramaniam, Karan Aggarwal and Anshul Sharan

By combining data-driven insights, rule-based models, factor investing strategies, and tactical quant methods, Elever aims to enhance portfolio performance with superior risk-adjusted returns.

Its PMS responds to the underperformance of traditional active money management, with large-cap funds underperforming benchmarks in 13 out of the past 18 years, and mid-cap funds facing similar challenges since the mid-2010s.

Elever’s PMS offers four tailored schemes to meet diverse investor needs: FactorAlpha PMS for all-weather performance, FactorAlpha SmallCap PMS for small-cap potential, FactorShields PMS for risk-conscious stability, and FactorIncome PMS for steady income and inflation-beating returns.

Founded in 2020 by Anshul Sharan, Karan Aggarwal, Ram Subramaniam, and Santosh R., Bengaluru-based Elever leverages rule-based investing and machine learning to generate sustainable alpha, targeting Rs 1,000 crore in AUM within the next two years.

CRED launches e₹ wallet in partnership with RBI

﻿CRED﻿ has launched a beta version of its e₹ wallet in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and YES BANK as the sponsor bank, becoming the first fintech platform to implement RBI's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The e₹ wallet combines the security of a sovereign currency with CRED's seamless payments experience. CRED members, after completing video KYC, can create and load their wallets via UPI, with transaction limits of Rs 10,000 per transfer and Rs 50,000 daily, and a storage limit of Rs 1 lakh.

The wallet supports zero-cost merchant transactions and will soon offer programmable merchant payments, CRED Pay integration, and PIN-less transactions for amounts under ₹500. Access to all CRED members is expected in the coming months.

