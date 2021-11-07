Inside Mensa Brands' investment strategy

Good Morning,

Within three years of its founding, American startup Thrasio's valuation has crossed $3 billion. It acquires third-party sellers on Amazon and promises to provide economies of scale.

Emulating the successful business model, Mensa Brands, which was incorporated in April 2021, has been investing in digital-first brands operating in fashion, beauty and home segments, among other categories. It has already acquired 10 brands and has the next 10 brand partnerships in line.

Speaking to YourStory at TechSparks 2021 in a fireside chat themed ‘Building a House of Brands & Enabling D2C Brands to Go Global’, founder Ananth Narayanan said the startup is targeting brands that are profitable, making between Rs 7 crore and Rs 70 crore in annual revenue.

“We want to see how hungry a founder is. If someone has managed to grow their brand while being bootstrapped, then that's another tick for us because it is very difficult to do so,” he said.

The former CEO of MedLife and Myntra also said that Mensa is aiming to be a house of brands instead of just being a single brand by investing in technology.

When the pandemic first struck, it created a complex variety of problems for the logistics and mobility companies. The nationwide lockdown made location and tracking important for fleet and warehousing operations.

Leaders from Shadowfax, Porter, Shipsy, Zoomcar, and Bounce reveal how the startups overcame operational challenges, and quickly worked towards evolving their offerings to meet the new needs of their customer base in the past 18 months.

PolicyBazaar﻿ was started by Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal, and Avaneesh Nirjar in 2008 after Yashish had a bad experience with an insurance broker.

Today, Policybazaar.com has become the largest online platform for insurance, lending products, and other financial products. PB Fintech, the parent company of ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿ and Paisabazaar, launched its IPO this week. Read more.

While looking to start up in 2018, Srividhya Srinivasan, Baskar Subramanian, and Srinivasan KA saw an opportunity to revolutionise global content delivery and monetise the media industry.

They started Amagi to provide targeted TV advertising solutions and aimed to pioneer cloud-based broadcast and advertising technology solutions. The company has grown 100 percent over the last two years and is profitable. Read more.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink is planning to explore collaboration with telecom companies in India to expand broadband services in the country, with a focus on rural areas.

Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectables, have received $9,66,000 (about Rs 7.18 crore) in an auction organised by Beyondlife.Club.

The COVID-19 pandemic aided in the exponential growth of the edtech sector that resulted in huge numbers of recruitment in the sector but experts believe that with the opening of schools, this upward trajectory is likely to consolidate.

“We are trying to build brands for the next 50 years, which is very different from how brands have been built in the last 50 years.”

— Ananth Narayanan, Founder, Mensa Brands

