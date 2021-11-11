Toch.ai launches Rs 100 Cr startup fund to invest in video and audio tech startups

﻿Toch﻿, an AI-driven SaaS platform for digital content players, on Thursday, launched a Rs 100 crore startup fund to invest in video and audio tech startups globally over a period of time.

The fund aims to empower early-stage startups to drive innovation and bolster growth in the industry. Cultivating the culture of promoting and nurturing pathbreaking technologies, the company has announced that it provides advisory and networking opportunities to the most promising startups along with capital infusion.

The Startup Fund initiative is the brainchild of the three co-founders of Toch.ai — Vinayak Shrivastav, Saket Dandotia, and Alok Patil.

Get connected to Toch

Speaking at the launch, Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-founder and CEO Toch.ai, said,

“The video-tech industry has seen record-breaking growth in the last few years, and we are confident that this is just the beginning. With proper support and encouragement for the talent and innovation in the country, we want to be the vehicle of growth and expansion of the video tech industry in India and globally. We believe we have a collective responsibility to grow this industry with cutting edge and new-age solutions to address the evolving needs and changing demands of the end customers.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Sanket Dandotia and Alok Patil, also emphasised that the programme will be a stepping stone for those early age startups who are looking for that initial push to bring their innovative audio and video solutions to the market.

Get connected to Toch

Commenting on the operational aspect of the fund, Ritesh Mehta, Head of Finance at Toch.ai, added,

“We have decided to put aside substantial capital over a period of time to bring some of the most disruptive technologies and solutions to the forefront. We believe this to be an investment in the future of video-tech that is sure to give positive results and transform the industry as we know it.”

Toch.ai recently closed its Series A round and is currently working on strengthening its tech capabilities and expanding its geographical presence.

Get connected to Toch

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta