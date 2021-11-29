From Google to Twitter, meet the Indian CEOs of the US tech companies

Jack Dorsey, Co-founder and CEO of microblogging giant ﻿Twitter﻿, ended his 16-year-old stint in the company on Monday. The IIT Bombay alum Parag Agrawal, the CTO of Twitter, was unanimously appointed as the CEO, after Jack's resignation.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Jack said in a statement.

Prior to Twitter, Parag has been a part of Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs. He is now joining a list of US tech companies that are helmed by CEOs of Indian origin.

Google - Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, an IIT Madras alum, was named the CEO of ﻿Google﻿ in 2015. Subsequently, in 2019, he was named the CEO of Alphabet, Google's Parent Company. Sundar had joined Google in 2004 after a short stint at McKinsey. He had worked on the likes of Google Toolbar, and at the development of Chrome, Google's browser. He was made the VP of Product Development and by 2012 he was the Senior VP. Two years later, he was Product Chief of Google and the Android smartphone OS.

Microsoft - Satya Nadella

Satyanarayan Nadella (Satya Nadella), was named the CEO of ﻿Microsoft﻿ in 2014. Satya Nadella has been a part of Microsoft since 1992, after a short stint at Sun Microsystems. Satya had led major projects at Microsoft that led to the company moving into cloud computing helping build one of the largest cloud infrastructures.

IBM - Arvind Krishna

In April 2020, Arvind Krishna took over the helm of ﻿IBM﻿ as the CEO. He had started his career at IBM in 1990. Arvind has been termed as the principal architect of IBM's largest acquisition of $34 billion of Red Hat.

Adobe - Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen has been the CEO of Adobe since 2007. He joined the company in 1998 as the senior VP of worldwide Product development and was in that position until 2001. Until 2005, he was executive VP of worldwide products and was appointed as the COO in the same year, and in 2007, CEO of Adobe.

VMWare - Raghu Raghuraman

In April 2021, Raghu Raghuraman was named the CEO of VMWare. He had started his journey in VMWare in 2003, where he oversaw the company's top products — ESX and vSphere. He also led VMWare's software-defined data centre as the executive VP and GM.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.