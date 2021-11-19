[Funding alert] Mindhouse raises $6M in seed round from Binny Bansal, General Catalyst

Bengaluru-based wellness platform ﻿Mindhouse﻿has announced it has raised a seed capital of $6 million led by Binny Bansal. Other investors who participated in the round include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders - Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah.

The angels participating in the round include Rohit MA of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, and Karan Singh and Sri Rajan of Bain & Co.

Founded in late 2019 by Pooja Khanna, ex-﻿Zomato﻿ Chief of Staff; and Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato's Co-founder, Mindhouse initially started with a focus on mental wellness, but subsequently pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative wellness. The startup plans to rebrand in early 2022 to reflect this shift.

"We plan to use the funds to build a strong team, invest in our technology platform, grow the business rapidly in India and Internationally, and most importantly create an impact in our customers lives," stated Pooja, co-founder of Mindhouse while speaking to YourStory.

Speaking about the startup, she said, “Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care”.

The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate, and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth. Pooja added, “60 percent of the consumer spends in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry go into curative wellness, and this provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business”.

Commenting about its investment, Binny Bansal said, “I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this.”

Pooja also said, “India is the wellness capital of the world and the birthplace of Yoga, Meditation, Ayurveda and many superfoods. With the quality of talent India has, we must take pole position in delivering the highest quality wellness services to the globe.”

Mindhouse generates 75 percent of its revenue from India, and is looking to increase the global share of business in the next 12 months.

At present, the startup offers yoga and nutrition programmes focussed on specific health conditions and caters to customers in English speaking geographies across the globe.

