Pseudonymous social network platform Zorro has raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by 16 unicorn and soonicorn founders.

Participants include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, ﻿Paytm﻿; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms; Ankiti Bose, Founder and CEO, Zilingo; Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED; Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO, ﻿BookMyShow﻿; Ashneer Grover, Founder and CEO, ﻿BharatPe﻿; Lalit Keshre, Founder and CEO, ﻿Groww﻿; Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO, Jupiter; Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder, Zomato and multiple other angel investors.

VC Firms such as 3one4 Capital and 9Unicorn Ventures co-led the seed funding round. Eximius Ventures, Roots Ventures and Venture Catalyst also chipped in.

.The funds would be used to build a strong tech team, with strong problem-solving skills that can build and scale a world-class product.

Founders of Zorro

“One key issue in this day and age is paid PR, paid tweets and even paid reviews. Often the truth is hidden on the 6th page of Google search results. Zorro is a pseudonymous social network, which is ring-fenced and content moderated. This gives you a clean & authentic timeline consisting of people from your network, sharing & consuming content freely. Moreover, we are fortunate to have some great founders on board, who bring a wealth of experience to the table," said Jasveer, Co-founder and CEO.

The startup was founded by Jasveer Singh, Abhishek Asthana, and Deepak Kumar. Jasveer has already built successful startups. Abhishek, popularly known as GabbbarSingh on the internet holds a decade of experience building brands and businesses. Deepak Kumar, CTO has over seven years of building scalable technologies at Inshorts, Paralleldots, and BlackBeltHelp.

Abhishek, COO says “We got an excellent response from people during our MVP testing and we found out the need to have a pseudonymous network, which lets you express yourself freely & fairly to the people who are strictly a part of your existing network, basically a ring-fence. Hence, Zorro has been positioned as a means to discover truth.”

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder of 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts, said “We are living in a digital world when content is the king and the content creators are king makers. However, there is always a risk of being at the risk of being trolled and targeted for the content you share. Hence there was a pressing need for a pseudonymous platform where people can have free-wheeling conversations without the fear of being judged.”

