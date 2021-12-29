[Funding roundup] Hakuna Matata, Vendor Infra raise early-stage investment

Vendor Infra raises angel round

Business-to-business (B2B) digital collaboration platform for infrastructure and construction industry, Vendor Infra, has raised $265,000 in an angel funding round from multiple executives from the infrastructure and IT industry.

The company has raised the current round from SK Tripathi, MD and CEO of JMC Projects (India); Sanjeev Gupta, MD and CEO, Lahari; Amit Agarwal, CFO at JK Fenner (India); Narayan Ramaswamy, Founder and CEO of B2B Digital Ecosystem for SME; Dinesh Arora, Partner and Deals Leader; Puneet Chandra, Co-founder of Skootr Global, and other executives.

Vendor Infra will utilise the fund for expanding its team, marketing and branding, funding international expansion and platform advancement.

Founded in 2019 by Rahul Jain, Vendor Infra provides a common platform to infrastructure and construction companies, vendors, manufacturers, suppliers and consultants to collaborate on construction and large-scale projects across sectors.

Digital transformation company Hakuna Matata raises funds

Chennai-headquartered digital transformation services provider ﻿Hakuna Matata Solutions﻿ has announced raising $1 million from industrial oil and chemical company Hardcastle Petrofer. The company will utilise the funds to build digital solutions and frameworks to meet increasing market needs. It will also utilise the funds to improve its IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) product offering.

“With the ever-increasing need for digitization and automation for manufacturing enterprises, we are confident that our partnership with Hardcastle Petrofer will allow us to scale faster, owing to the synergistic skill sets of two firms that are passionate about the application of technology in manufacturing,” said Gengarajan PV, CEO of Hakuna Matata Solutions in a statement issued by the company.

Founded in 2011, Hakuna Matata provides digital transformation solutions across shop floor automation and field sales automation to companies in the manufacturing, distribution and logistics sectors.

Comfort wear brand Bummer raises funds from Shark Tank India

Ahmedabad-based comfortwear brand Bummer has raised Rs 75 lakh ($100, 422 approximately) from Aman Gupta, Founder of Boat Electronics and Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma as part of Shark Tank India. This is the second round of equity funding for the innerwear and loungewear apparel maker which raised $180,000 from Beenext earlier this month.

Founded in 2019 by Sulay Lavsi, Bummer retails eco-friendly and sustainable comfort wear made of micromodal fabric.

The company claims that its products use 47 percent less water for manufacturing and has 18 percent reduced carbon footprint over cotton. The direct-to-consumer brand sees 47 percent of its users ordering from non-metro cities and targets the 18-34 age group