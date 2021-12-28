[Funding roundup] Skippi Ice Pops, Glii raise early-stage investment

Skippi Ice Pops raises funding from Shark Tank India

﻿Skippi IcePops﻿, an ice popsicle brand, has raised $133,894.80 from Shark Tank India for a 15 percent equity.

The company uses natural flavours, preservatives and sweeteners in its ice popsicles which are sold in over 660 outlets in Hyderabad and 2,200 outlets across India. Led by husband and wife duo, Ravi Kabra and Anuja Kabra, Skippi Ice Pops is priced at Rs 240 for a paper box of 12 pops with 6 flavours and Rs 666 for a bag of 36 pops.

Investors include Ashneer Grover of ﻿BharatPe﻿, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿, Vineeta Singh of ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿ and Namita Thapar, of ﻿Emcure Pharmaceuticals﻿.

“It is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research,” said Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder of Skippi Ice Pops. “We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market.”

Glii raises $100,00 from We Founder Circle

﻿Glii﻿, a dating and companionship app for the LGBTQIA+ community, raised $100,000 in a seed round from We Founder Circle.

Founded in October 2020, Glii is a new age dating app, which aims to solve the stigma and taboo around the LGBTQ+ lifestyle. It uses Artificial Intelligence to ensure safety and engagement.

“Something which started as a research project in college time is now going to change many lives,” said Shivam Kaushik, founder, Glii. “With this fresh fund infusion, now we can develop a strong second layer of tech in Glii. This fund is going to act like a fuel to the fire, and we are excited yet committed like never before.”

The startup plans to exhaust funds in enhancing the product, and hence one of the bigger chunks will go in upgrading the technology backbone including the overall look and feel of the app, and additionally building the tech team. Another part of raised funds will be utilised on the brand building.

“Glii is one such model which will patch the existing gaps in the entire concept of finding companionship online. It is a refined version of the online dating platforms, and serves everyone that is on a lookout for their companion. In short, it is not restricted to anyone,” said Neeraj Tyagi- CEO & CO-Founder, ﻿We Founder Circle﻿.