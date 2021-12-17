Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Dec 17, 2021)

BYJU'S in talks to go public via SPAC at $48B valuation: Sources

﻿BYJU'S﻿ is in advanced discussions for a public listing in the US in partnership with Michael Klein's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that could value the Indian edtech giant at $48 billion, sources said.

Advanced discussions are ongoing with Churchill Capital's SPAC about the deal that could be completed in the next few months, sources close to the development said.

They added that BYJU'S — the most valued edtech startup in India — would raise about $4 billion at a valuation of about $48 billion.

Adda247 acquires UPSC test prep platform Study IQ Education for $20M

Leading online learning platform for central/state government jobs, ﻿Adda247﻿ has acquired UPSC-focused edtech platform ﻿Study IQ﻿ Education for approx $20 million (around Rs 150 crore) in a cash and stock deal.

StudyIQ education claims to be India’s largest edtech platform targeted around UPSC and State PSC segment. As of now, the platform has an organic subscriber base of more than 11 million and gets close to 100 million views a month. Its gross revenue for FY 2020-2021 was Rs 33 crore with a growth of 3x over the previous financial year.

Cuemath strengthens leadership team with new appointments ahead of next growth phase

Math tutoring platform ﻿CueMath﻿ announces several new senior appointments as it continues the reorganization of its leadership team.

The company has appointed Samir Kulshresth as CFO, Nisha Popli as CHRO, Janardan Singh as Chief of Sales, and Anushray Gupta as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Samir and Nisha have joined Cuemath already, with Janardan and Anushray’s appointments effective from January 2022. All the new hires will report to Vivek Sunder, who was newly appointed as CEO in October.

According to the company statement, these key leadership appointments are critical to driving Cuemath’s international expansion, as it aims to double the number of students on its platform in 2022.

Paytail launches all-in-one QR code for partner merchants

﻿Paytail﻿, an active and fast-growing player in the offline BNPL market, has launched an all-in-One QR code for all the partner merchant stores.

With this QR code, merchants can offer zero-Cost EMIs on all their products irrespective of subventions from the brands. They would also receive the payment settlement instantaneously against the current delays these stores face from legacy players. Additionally, for shoppers, the ‘Scan and Pay’ feature in the application allows converting any transaction with partner stores into a zero-cost EMI.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Paytail is also planning a ‘Premium Re-Seller Programme’ in the coming months. The initiative is focused on dishing out more freebies for key merchants who sign-up for the program to help them convert more buyers.

Indian cricketer R Ashwin joins BridgeLabz classroom as part of the #TaketheBridge campaign

﻿BridgeLabz Solutions LLP﻿, an AWS-recognised incubator focused on solving tech employability, has recently launched the #TaketheBridge campaign, which focuses on providing 100 percent tech employability through an experiential learning approach.

R Ashwin, an Indian cricketer, also attended one of the BridgeLabz classroom sessions as part of the campaign. The off-spinner, who is an engineer by his educational background and also has experience of working in the IT industry before taking up cricket professionally, shared his experience with the candidates.

Through the #TaketheBridge campaign, BridgeLabz is inviting engineers, freshers in the IT domain, college students, and professionals in IT and engineering who want to upgrade to a high-paying tech job. The campaign promotes the platform's experiential learning approach to groom engineering talent.

Telangana govt, CoinSwitch Kuber, Lumos Labs launch The India Blockchain Accelerator

After successfully launching and supporting eight innovative startups in the first edition of the T-Block Accelerator, the Telangana Blockchain District, anchored by the Government of Telangana and crypto unicorn ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ today launched the India Blockchain Accelerator.

This second edition of the accelerator programme is aimed at empowering the thriving blockchain startup ecosystem in India and sustaining its commitment to foster the creation of ‘Blockchain Ecosystem of the future’ in India.

Edtech startup ByteLearn raises $9.5M led by 9Unicorns, Chiratae Ventures, Leo Capital

ByteLearn, an AI-powered teaching assistant for students and teachers, announced that 9Unicorns, Chiratae Ventures and Leo Capital have led a $9.5 million seed round of funding in the company. The startup will utilise the funds raised for product development, global expansion, and enhancing technological capabilities.

The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Goodwater Capital, Earlsfield Capital, Kettleborough VC, PitchRight Ventures, AdvantEdge VC, Srini Rai (Growthstory), Anand Chandrasekaran (Facebook, F9), Arun Tadanki (Ex-Yahoo), Vikas Choudhury (Jio), Ravi Bhushan (BrightChamps), Giri Malpani (Malpani family), Abhishek Goyal (Traxcn), Ramakant Sharma (Livpsace), Ravi Garikipati (Ex Flipkart), Saurabh Saxena (Uable), Venkatesh SarvaSiddhi (Springer Nature), Tej Kapoor (Fosun), Alok Mittal (Ex. Canaan Partners), Ashish Sharma (Innoven), Abhishek Agarwal (Facebook) among others.