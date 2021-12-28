[Year in Review 2021] From the oldest unicorn in the ecosystem to the youngest: A lookback

Rightfully hailed as the year of unicorns, 2021 saw 42 Indian startups cross the $1-billion valuation, entering the coveted unicorn club — more than double of the 33 unicorns India saw cumulatively between 2011 and 2020.

YourStory Research reveals that India is now home to a total of 75 active unicorns with a cumulative valuation of more than $200.4 billion.

In 2021, ﻿Mensa Brands﻿, founded by Ananth Narayanan earlier this year, made a new record by becoming the youngest Indian unicorn when it achieved the coveted valuation within 6 months.

The D2C (direct-to-consumer) house of brands startup raised a Series B funding of $135 million led by Alpha Wave Ventures (erstwhile ﻿Falcon Edge Capital﻿) with participation from all existing investors — ﻿Accele Venture Partners﻿, ﻿Norwest Venture Partners﻿, and ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿.

﻿Prosus Ventures﻿(Naspers) also invested in this latest funding round, marking its first investment in this space.

So far, Mensa Brands has raised over $300 million in equity and debt.

Cumulatively, India’s 75 active startup unicorns have been around for over 564 years. Chennai-based NBFC ﻿Five Star Finance﻿, which was incorporated in 1984, took 37 years, and also entered the unicorn club this year.

While the 42 unicorns of 2021 have raised nearly $17.2 billion over the years, they raised over $5.3 billion during 2021, across 31 funding transactions that involved a mix of 140 investors participating in various round-types.

On a quarterly-basis, the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 was the busiest with 10 funding deals cumulatively witnessing investments of $2.3 billion, followed by Q2 when 11 deals worth over $1.9 billion were clinched.

In 2021, fintech continued to lead the pack with 10 new entrants to the unicorn club — starting from ﻿Digit Insurance﻿, which also became the first insuretech player to achieve the unicorn status. Months later, in October, ﻿ACKO Insurance﻿ joined the club as well after it raised a Series D round of funding of $255 million.

﻿CRED﻿, founded by Kunal Shah in 2018, became the youngest fintech unicorn in April, raised three funding rounds in total this year, and its current valuation is more than $4 billion.

ALSO READ Licious founders on building a unicorn startup based on what the consumer wants

2021 was a year of firsts. Investors’ unicorn search went beyond just the metros and Tier-I cities as Jaipur-based ﻿CarDekho﻿became India’s first non-metro unicorn.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

In October, the automobile classifieds platform raised $250 million — $200 million equity in a Series E round and $50 million debt in its pre-IPO round.

Then, fresh meat brand ﻿Licious﻿became India's first D2C unicorn after it raised $52 million in a Series G round, led by IIFL AMC's Late-Stage Tech Fund.

This year also saw the formation of India’s first as well as second crypto unicorns — ﻿CoinDCX﻿ and ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿.