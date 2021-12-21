YourStory’s Future of Governance conference to spotlight e-governance success stories and the way forward for India

Against the backdrop of the Indian government’s ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ motto, a foolproof digitisation of governance is the need of the hour for simplifying governance for citizens and delivering services efficiently until the last mile.

As India's biggest innovations and e-governance platform, YourStory’s ‘Future of Governance’ conference will bring together key leaders from the government and the industry to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the future of e-governance.

To be held on January 21, 2022, the all-immersive digital event will also put the spotlight on success stories of technology-enabled governance initiatives that are driving impact on the ground and innovations disrupting e-governance.

Why attend the Future of Governance 2022 conference

To serve a population as large as 1.4 billion, the Indian government needs processes that offer convenience, efficiency and transparency. All these purposes are served most effectively by e-governance.

Since the launch of the Nation e-Governance Plan (NeGP) in 2006, the government has enabled many e-governance initiatives such as Digital India, Aadhaar, MyGov, Mobile Sewa, DigiLocker, among others.

The coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated the move towards a 'Digital India' along with adoption of e-governance in the country. Yet the questions and the gaps remain.

With Future of Governance conference, the conversations will not only highlight the success drivers for the government so far but will also drive in-depth discussions on:

Digital transformation: Future of governance

New-age technology for government services

Mobility solutions for last-mile governance

Edtech: Innovations for digital education in India

Global good governance

Smart Cities using emerging tech for governance among others.

At the conference you will find an opportunity to network with participants and listen to speakers from varied demographics including officials from:

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Education

Niti Aayog

State IT departments

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

Digital Seva Portal -CSC

National Informatics Center (NIC)

National e-Governance Division (NeGD)

Digital India Corporation and other organisations instituted by the Government

Municipal commissioners

CEOs of Smart City Projects among others

Leaders from top corporates, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), banks, startups that closely work with the government or are working on technology innovations that can positively impact e-governance will also be part of the event.

So join us on January 21, 2022 at the Future of Governance conference to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and unique experience with insightful keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, live demos, product showcase and more.

