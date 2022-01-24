Year after year the global interest in crypto money is growing beyond all predictions. Even the COVID-19 led challenges of 2021 couldn’t hinder the arrival of new layer-1 blockchain networks. Exactly why, there was a swathe of DeFi wallet development services that supercharged the successful launch of crypto products. For the users, it's an exciting alternative to invest and generate passive income. For blockchain development company Antier, this is a goldmine of opportunity for the Indian blockchain fraternity.

Confident about India’s stature in the industry, Vikram R Singh, CEO, Antier Solutions shares, “Cryptos have been around for more than a decade now. However, 2021 was different. Not only did it introduce new blockchains but also put India on the global map. Today, 7.3 percent of the country’s population is investing in cryptocurrencies. Keeping this in mind, it is imperative for businesses to accept and enable cryptocurrency payments. The first step to that is building a crypto wallet and India will surely be the biggest market.”

This assessment could hit the bull’s eye because India already ranks second in terms of crypto adoption. In fact, the country was one of the fastest adopters of fintech digital solutions even before cryptos. More than 200 million people were using online banking before cryptos became popular here. This testifies the preparedness of the users and services providers alike to lead the Crypto DeFi wallet development industry.

Understanding the popularity of crypto wallets

Crypto wallets are like any other payment wallet, built specifically for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc. They allow owners to store, trade, and buy or sell their cryptocurrency securely. A wallet comprises two types of keys - public and private. While the public key is like a public address which owners use to receive crypto, the private key is like the personal password which enables the owner to transfer currencies from their wallet to another.

The demand for cryptocurrency wallet development is soaring because they are the gateways to faster and safer peer-2-peer transactions across demographics.

As per a Forrester study, merchants who accept Bitcoin attract new customers and sales. Their purchase amounts are almost twice that of credit card users. Therefore, banks and other finance services providers don’t want to miss the unearthed potential. As an experienced DeFi development company, Antier understands this space in and out. The company has launched 100+ crypto products for a wide range of enterprises.

Launch your crypto wallet in less than 15 days

In the past three years, there have been multiple crypto wallet development services that cover a spectrum of solutions. These include centralised wallet development, decentralised wallet development, NFT wallet development, multicurrency wallet development, mobile wallet development, and web wallet development.

As one of the earliest Indian entrants in the industry, Antier leads the pack with fully customised and ready-to-deploy wallets. Vikram explains, “We receive numerous wallet development requests every day and the greatest challenge for most of these businesses is the stakeholder pressure to arrive early. Our white label solution is specifically designed for small-medium scale businesses who want to launch their platforms in record timelines. So performing a fast track go-to-market project takes 15 days. That covers most of the essential features.”

Feature-rich, secure, and on-demand DeFi Wallet Development

Antier’s DeFi crypto wallet services include mobile wallets, web wallets, hardware wallets, and desktop wallets. Apart from signature features such as cash-out, vendor payments, swapping, in-chat transactions, staking, and yield farming, Antier also provides multi-language support, QR code scanner to automatically scan wallet address, automatic conversion rates, auto denial of duplicate payments, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, and multi-coin and multi-asset support.

The solutions aim to empower small and medium enterprises to raise capital and accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the market. With consistent effort and unparalleled service, the team has gone on to support over 20 global finance companies in expanding their DeFi portfolios to more currencies and investment protocols.

Web 3.0 in Action

The era, popularly known as web 3.0, rides on decentralisation and blockchain products are at the helm of it. Enterprises who have woken up to the transformation are bound to benefit in the long haul. Needless to say, the Indian tech community will exercise its super power of learning new technologies faster than anyone else. And companies like Antier will continue to hone local talent and deliver high quality products.

If you want to build your own crypto wallet, please click here.