BHIVE is all set to launch the largest co-working space in Bengaluru

﻿BHIVE Workspace﻿﻿, one of the oldest and most recognised coworking brands in Bengaluru, is launching the largest co-working space in Bengaluru this month.

With a seating space of 3,500, the space is located over 1 lakh square feet in HSR layout and in the same location where Myntra was previously headquartered. This will be BHIVE's ninth property in HSR Layout, to add to its large presence in the co-working scene in this area along with its managed office offering - Honeykomb. With a presence in other key locations of Bengaluru like MG Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar, BHIVE is positioning itself as the most prominent in HSR layout.

What makes HSR Layout startup-friendly?

HSR Layout is aptly given the title of 'mini Silicon Valley' as it houses several startup unicorns. As a result, residential buildings are popping up to accommodate the increase in the influx of employees to the area.

Situated in a prime location, this BHIVE Workspace space is well connected via public transport, with the nearest metro station in Kudlu Gate being only half a kilometre away.

Simply put, for startups looking for office spaces with all the perks of a co-working space, without having to deal with management hassles, this is a suitable fit.

"HSR layout is the perfect place for any funded startup in India to set base. It's an ecosystem with great talent pools, connections to other founders and VCs. We all know how difficult it is to find Grade A properties with large floor plates, with full compliance like OC Certificate. So when we landed on this, we just grabbed it. It will provide an unparalleled experience for startup founders," says Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO, BHIVE.

A plethora of amenities for employees

The space is a full compliant OC (Occupancy Certificate) building, located in AKR Tech Park in HSR Layout. As the largest co-working space, it will provide unmatched facilities not seen before in the coworking space/market of India. "While other coworking spaces have till now focused more on the interiors, at this BHIVE Premium workspace, we have gone a step further and taken into account the exteriors as well. We’re creating a sanctuary of a workplace," says Shesh.

There's a large event area for parties, events, programmes which will accommodate 1,000 people. Since the pandemic put a pause to all social events and with offices opening up, this is the right place to party and celebrate special occasions.

Today, as the demand has shifted a lot to managed offices and most funded companies want a personalised office, this is the best suitable fit as it's more of a collection of managed offices than a coworking space. Companies can indulge in networking, conversations, and feel a sense of community within the coworking space. You get to enjoy all the little but precious perks like in-house coffee machines, microwaves, refrigerators, which is part of the package and included for all members, with no extra fee.

Creating a balanced workplace means prioritising amenities that maximise wellness. After a day's work and to ensure that your physical well being is taken care of, the space has an indoor playing area for box cricket and football.

With a koi pond and multiple zen spaces with waterfalls, it serves as an escape within the workplace. You can relax, walk around the ponds, take in the calm from these spaces, and let off some steam. "This is an experience like never before. It takes one out of the office while they're still in the office. It's a well-curated balance between personal and professional set up, as it’s closer to nature, and away from the city's noise and bustle," says Shesh.

Ending the year on a high note

This workspace, being Myntra's headquarters previously, is an added value to the offering. According to Shesh, in real estate properties, unicorn buildings that have survived and thrive have significant demand, great memories, and even greater sentimental value.

As the world opens up to a hybrid world, the safety of clients is of utmost priority and this BHIVE Premium Workspace will adhere to all COVID-19 safety and social distancing protocols. Two floors in this space were launched on January 1, 2022 and are operational, while the next two floors are all set to launch in the near future.

BHIVE also has an alternative investments arm, bhive.fund, that allows investors to infuse funds into these workspaces and take a share of the revenue they generate through a revenue-based financing model. BHIVE Workspace has now grown from 2 lakh to 7 lakh square feet.

With this, it is now expected to have managed offices as 70 percent of its portfolio and will soon become the largest managed office player in Bangalore.