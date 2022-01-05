[Funding alert] D2C innerwear brand Freecultr raises $5M in Series A from Sixth Sense Ventures, others

D2C premium innerwear, loungewear, and activewear brand ﻿FREECULTR﻿on Wednesday announced that it has raised $5 million in a Series A round led by ﻿Sixth Sense Ventures﻿ through their Sixth Sense India Opportunities Fund.

The company said it will deploy the funding primarily for team expansion specialised in consumer outreach, deeper brand building, and for product and category expansion.

Founded in 2019 by Shrey Luthra and Harshit Vij with the goal to revolutionise the intimate clothing market by introducing environmentally-sustainable and technologically-advanced innerwear, loungewear, and activewear for men and women in India. The brand uses proprietary blends of fabrics for its comfort wear apparel brand.

Freecultr’s products include vests and undershirts, bottomwear including boxer shorts, briefs, and trunks. It also offers accessories like masks, bandhana, and more.

“Our growth over the last two years has shown that there is a huge consumer appetite for premium, technologically advanced and sustainable intimate wear. With this investment, we are now ready to invest deeper in our product development and marketing to capture a bigger share of this growing market,” said Harshit.

“Freecultr’s unique focus on using cutting-edge fabric blends for sustainable yet comfortable intimatewear has resonated well with our customers. We are thrilled with the confidence Sixth Sense Ventures and our other investors have placed in our brand’s story and are looking forward to building the most innovative comfort wear apparel brand from India,” added Shrey.

The startup has also received investments from unicorn D2C brand boAt’s co-founders Aman Gupta (also CMO at boAt), Sameer Mehta (also CPO of boAt), D2C brand Wakefit’s co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, and Smile Group cofounder Manish Vij.

Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures, stated, “We believe the Indian inner-wear category is set for disruption. Freecultr with its product-first and digital approach, is creating a strong niche for itself among the new age audience. We like the way the founders are building the business model around creating a wider product portfolio engagement and improved supply chain efficiencies. We are excited to partner Harshit and Shrey as Freecultr is at the cusp of their next phase of growth”.

