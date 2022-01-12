Mensa Brands acquires majority stake in personal care brand Florona

﻿Mensa Brands﻿, India’s first tech-led house of brands, on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the majority stake in Florona, a digital-first aromatherapy brand.

Florona offers aromatherapy and natural personal care products. It offers more than 70 types of natural oils, including essential oils for diffusers as well as cold-pressed carrier oils.

Speaking on the association, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said,

“We are elated to welcome Florona into our growing digital-first house of brands. The natural personal care market is growing exponentially across the globe and together we are building a leading brand in the segment. We are confident that with our technology, operations, and digital brand building expertise, we can grow the brand 10X in the next five years. We plan to launch a range of aromatherapy bath products and natural skincare and haircare solutions, expand presence to new markets and build a tech-led global supply chain to best serve our consumers.”

Mensa Brands is building a tech-led house of brands by investing in and scaling up digital-first brands across diverse categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty, and personal care.

Florona Team

In December 2021, the brand acquired High Star, a digital-first homegrown denim brand, for an undisclosed amount.

Aayush Gupta, Founder of Bo International (one of India’s largest manufacturers of personal care products), launched Florona with a vision to create an international aromatherapy brand of Indian origin.

Speaking on the association with Mensa, Aayush stated,

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mensa in our journey to make Florona a global household name. I believe it is the perfect time to build a world-class personal care brand from India, and with the Mensa team, we are primed to achieve our goal. Ananth and the entire Mensa team have been very supportive in getting us on board and share our philosophy of putting the customer experience first.”

