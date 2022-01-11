Early-stage venture capital firm ﻿Elevation Capital﻿ has announced the promotion of Mukul Arora to the role of co-managing partner from partner, alongside Ravi Adusumalli.

Based in Delhi, Mukul has led or co-led investments in startup unicorns including baby products retailer ﻿FirstCry﻿, social commerce app ﻿Meesho﻿, used car marketplace ﻿Spinny﻿, food tech company ﻿Swiggy﻿, logistics platform ﻿Xpressbees﻿, and edtech platform ﻿Unacademy﻿, among others. His focus areas include consumer technology and Software-as-a-Service.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and former associate at McKinsey and Co, Mukul joined Elevation Capital in 2010 as an associate when it was known as SAIF Partners. He rose through the ranks at the firm and was appointed as a partner in 2016.

Rebranded as Elevation Capital, the venture capital firm raised its seventh fund of $400 million in October 2020, with $2 billion of Assets under Management at the time. According to media reports, the firm is in talks to raise a new fund.

