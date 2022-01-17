[Funding alert] nCORE Games raises $10M in Series A round

﻿nCore Games﻿ has raised $10 million in Series A funding to expand its offerings into the metaverse and non-fungible token (NFTs) space. The startup creates and publishes mobile games for the Indian subcontinent and has expertise in midcore and live ops.

The round was led by investors in the crypto space, Galaxy Interactive and Animoca Brands. Galaxy Interactive is part of Galaxy Digital, a publicly-listed, diversified merchant bank specialising in digital assets and blockchain technology.

The round also saw participation from investors like Amitabh Singhal (ex-Google), Sandeep Nailwal (Co-founder of Polygon), Kanwaljit Bombra, Sohil Chand, Ashish Chand, Ram Madhvani, Rakesh Kaul, Mannan Adenwala, Sanjay Narang, Taj Haslani, Kristian Segerstrale (Game Industry veteran), Sanjay Gondal, Vedant Baali, Kartik Prabhakara, Peter Leung, Yashraj Akashi and Akshay Chaturvedi.

nCORE will also use this capital to launch games in the Web3 and play-to-earn space.

The company currently has two mobile games in the market, namely, FAU:G and Pro Cricket Mobile.

The round was co-led by popular layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Polygon and thesis-driven investment firm HyperEdge Capital.

“With the establishment of this partnership, we are looking forward to seeing the brightest talent in India collaborate with the stalwarts of the global gaming ecosystem to take nCore to unprecedented levels of success within the Indian gaming industry and beyond,” said Kanwaljit Bombra, CEO of nCORE Global.

“nCORE Games was started by experienced gaming industry professionals with strong pedigrees. This is one of our most promising investments in India, which has a large gaming market with a massive growth potential,” said Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, Animoca Brands.

“nCORE Games has the right team to leverage blockchain and NFTs in games to deliver digital property rights to players, and we look forward to many successful products as we move toward a global open metaverse,” he added.