[Funding alert] Pet food startup Dogsee Chew raises $6.7M in Series A round

Natural pet treats brand ﻿Dogsee Chew﻿ has raised $6.7 million (Rs 50 crore) in Series A round led by Mankind Pharma, along with existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used towards brand building, research and development, and building a strong distribution network, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by husband-wife duo Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma, Dogsee Chew now has a presence in more than 30 countries. The startup offers 100 percent vegetarian dog treats. These treats are all-natural, human-grade, and protein-rich.

Dogsee Chew is now India’s 4th largest pet food exporter, the company said in a press release.

The treats at Dogsee Chew are made out of hardened yak milk cheese handcrafted by residents of around 150 villages in Nepal, Sikkim, and Darjeeling, and are taking on the rawhide treats that have dominated the market.

“With Mankind, we share the common DNA of innovation. We are confident that with their support, we will be able to develop the niche that we have envisioned for the brand,” said Sneh.

This investment marks Mankind’s foray into the pet food market.

“Mankind pharma has an established history of creating highly successful consumer products. Having the backing of such a giant is a huge vote of confidence for us and we look forward to learning from their expertise,” said Bhupendra.

In November 2021, Dogsee Chew had raised a capital of $7 million from the venture capital fund Sixth Sense Ventures in their Pre-Series A round.

“With their 100 percent natural and vegetarian offerings, Dogsee Chew is uniquely positioned to make the most of the current global trends in the pet care industry,” said Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Sneh and Bhupi and are elated to be part of their journey.”