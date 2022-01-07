To power India’s D2C ecosystem, YourStory’s ‘Brands of New India’ launches its first Mega Summit

In a move to accelerate the growth of India’s D2C economy, YourStory’s most anticipated property, Brands of New India, is all set to launch the first edition of its Mega Summit.

The Brands of New India Mega Summit will be held on January 28 and 29, 2022 with the mission to enable content, conversations, and connections that empower and enable India’s D2C brands and ecosystem players, and will propel the sector further. YourStory’s Brands of New India is working towards playing a significant role in realising the $100 billion market that would be created by India's D2C brands by 2025.

Register now to attend the Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022 here.

In addition to this upcoming Mega Summit, the Brands of New India property, which was launched in September 2021, is working towards discovering the most promising, emerging D2C brands and startups, influencing conversations around policy to accelerate the growth of the sector, supporting key and emerging brands by building their identity through content created via YourStory platforms, enabling ecosystem partnerships to facilitate scale for growth-stage brands, and more.

Why attend the Brands of New India Mega Summit?

In its first edition, Brands of New India Mega Summit will serve as the forum to hear directly from the leaders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers who are leading the transformation in the D2C landscape of the country and paving the way for the future.

To this end, Brands of New India Mega Summit will bring together startups, brand-builders, investors, corporates, and policymakers to accelerate the growth of India's D2C economy.

Leaders and ecosystem players: The Mega Summit will bring together diverse perspectives, learnings, and voices of founders, investors, policymakers, business leaders, and other key players of the D2C ecosystem.

The Mega Summit will bring together diverse perspectives, learnings, and voices of founders, investors, policymakers, business leaders, and other key players of the D2C ecosystem. D2C unicorns spotlight: Founders and leaders from the D2C unicorns will share their stories, insights, and learnings for the future.

Founders and leaders from the D2C unicorns will share their stories, insights, and learnings for the future. Themes and format: The event will feature masterclasses, panel discussions, keynotes, leadership talks, and fireside chats on various themes such as future of e-commerce, taking Indian brands global, funding opportunities for D2C brands, offline expansion of D2C brands, customer experience, and more.

The event will feature masterclasses, panel discussions, keynotes, leadership talks, and fireside chats on various themes such as future of e-commerce, taking Indian brands global, funding opportunities for D2C brands, offline expansion of D2C brands, customer experience, and more. Challenger brands: The event will showcase and amplify high-potential emerging D2C brands.

The event will showcase and amplify high-potential emerging D2C brands. Insights: Participants will get an opportunity to know about D2C brands from the length and breadth of the country, latest industry trends, tech solutions, and more.

Participants will get an opportunity to know about D2C brands from the length and breadth of the country, latest industry trends, tech solutions, and more. Networking and connects: Participants will get a chance to build their network and connect with disruptive startups, leaders, enablers, major investors, and brands. The event will also give partnership opportunities with most promising Indian brands.

So join us on January 28-29, 2022 at Brands of New India Mega Summit to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with D2C startups, unicorns, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more.

Check out the Brands of New India Mega Summit event site.

