[YS Exclusive] DFAN and SCV announce co-investment partnership with a corpus of Rs 100 Cr

Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN), a global community-backed angel network, has announced a co-investing partnership with Solis Capital and Ventures Pvt Ltd (SCV), a boutique investment banking firm.

According to the official statement, this partnership is aimed to strengthen the startup ecosystem by actively investing in startups along with providing active mentorships, advisory, and business development. The plan is to co-invest and deploy a corpus of Rs 100 crore in technology startups over the next four years.

Mohit Arora, Co-founder, Director, and CFO, DFAN, said,

“DFAN’s process and due diligence is 24 Carat Gold Standard. Industry-agnostic with a leaning to technology, every startup we decide to fund has been a promising investment. In pursuit of aggressive growth, we are not diluting the quality of the value we offer our investor network, along with giving our members opportunities to earn and learn. This corpus that Solis brings, will further strengthen our mission to add value to our ecosystem and enhance our outreach to worthy startups.”

DFAN plans to end this fiscal with a 3x growth in the number of investment in startups compared to last year. The firm claims to have achieved a Y-o-Y growth of 185 percent in startup evaluations and has enviable strategic partnerships in co-investment, outreach, and knowledge.

Sachin Manchanda, Founder and Director, Solis Capital and Ventures, added,

“Partnering with the DFAN towards investing in startups with a technology focus is a natural decision because of their strength in evaluation and due diligence that translates into qualitative and balanced investing decisions. The success rate of DFAN’s investments is poised to be higher than other angel networks and hence I am happy for SCV to join hands with DFAN and further their investments in technology startups, including the growing space of real-tech.”

Gurugram-headquartered DFAN’s investment thesis is sector-agnostic, focused on technology (both tech-led or tech-empowered) like AI, Blockchain, IoT, Industry 4.0, Robotics, Computer Vision, etc., with a play in B2B and B2B2C as well as B2G. It is spread across 20 cities and spans four continents.