Ratan Naval Tata is a notable personality who needs no introduction. Most business leaders or entrepreneurs admire him, as an example.

An Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is a huge devotee of the force of a CEO's thoughts and demeanor, both make or break them. Regardless of how capable, diligent, or virtuoso one is, if their attitude isn't right, they can annihilate themselves. Under his direction and supervision, Tata Motors was able to successfully execute the remarkable agreement with Ford Motors.

Ratan Naval Tata, was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai (then Bombay), India. He was chairman of the Tata Group in 1991–2012 and 2016–2017. He has earned many awards during his career, including the Padma Bhushan in 2000.

Recognised as the source of inspiration and motivation for many of us, YourStory is bringing you the powerful sayings to embolden or energize you: here are ten famous quotes by Mr Ratan Tata:

“The strong live and the weak die. There is some bloodshed, and out of it emerges a much leaner industry, which trends to survive”.

“I admire people who are very successful. But if that success has been achieved through too much ruthlessness, then I may admire that person, but I can’t respect him.

“Don’t just have a career or academic goals. Set goals to give you a balanced, successful life. Balanced means ensuring your health, relationship, and mental peace are all in good order. There is no point in getting a promotion on the day of your breakup.”

“There are many things that, if I have to relive, maybe I will do it another way. But I would not like to look back and think what I have not been able to do.”

“Wo insaan jo dusaro ki nakal karta hai thode time liye safal ho skata hai but jiwan me bahut aage nanhi badh sakta”

“I have been constantly telling people to encourage people, to question the unquestioned and not to be ashamed to bring up new ideas, new processes to get things done.”

“I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised.

“If there are challenges thrown across, then some interesting, innovative solutions are found. Without challenges, the tendency is to go the same way.”

“I don’t believe in taking the right decision. I take decision and then make them Right”

“Business need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve.”