Bounce Infinity on Wednesday announced test ride dates for its consumer electric scooter, Infinity E1.

In the first phase, Bounce is rolling out test rides in the following cities — Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kochi. The scooters will be available across multiple touchpoints in these cities.

According to the official statement, test rides in Bangalore will begin from the 24th of February, followed by Delhi NCR on the 4th of March and Kochi on the 10th of March. Rides in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad begin on the 15th of March. The company plans to add more cities in the next few weeks.

The startup said that interested consumers can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website. Interested customers can pay the full amount after the test rides and get their delivery slot or apply for bike financing through Bounce representatives at the venue.

Bounce Infinity E1

To address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, workers, and delivery agents, Bounce was launched in 2018. In December 2021, Bounce announced the launch of its consumer electric scooter and battery swapping network under the brand name - Bounce Infinity. It has committed $100 million for R&D, manufacturing of e-scooters, and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure across India.

Backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, Bounce has raised over $220 million so far.