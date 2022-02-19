Earlier this week, Uniphore, the Chennai and California-based conversational automation startup, raised $400 million in a Series E round of funding, bringing its total funding to more than half a billion ($610 million), and raising the company’s valuation to $2.5 billion.

The new round of funding is Uniphore’s largest to date and will be used to extend Uniphore’s technology and market leadership with advancements in voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion, as well as to expand its business operations globally, specifically in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the startup said in an official statement.

Founded in 2008 by Umesh Sachdev and Ravi Saraogi, Uniphore has built an automation platform that combines conversational AI, workflow automation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business user-friendly UX.

If you'd like to be a part of Uniphore's growth plans, these job openings may be for you:

Technical Writer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this role, the individual will work to understand target audience and personas for varying product documentation and related content, and synthesise complex topics into structured, readable documentation and related materials, edit and author content using a variety of authoring tools to produce product documentation, user guides, technical specifications, whitepapers, reports, application notes (and other document types as needed), and more.

For more information, click here.

Research Manager - NLP and ML

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5+ years

This role involves taking responsibility for managing and growing a team of engineers and researchers focused on speech recognition and adjacent fields, providing leadership, mentorship, and motivation to the research team, staying abreast of academia and latest improvements in state-of-the-art tech, driving architecture and technical direction for the team in NLP and adjacent fields, and more.

For more information, click here.

Machine Language Operations Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the selected candidate will design, develop, and maintain the data science platform and programming framework to enable consistent, reliable, and consumable data science services, as well as test, deploy, maintain, and improve ML models/infrastructure and software that use these models, collaborate with data engineers and data scientists on feature development, and more.

For more information, click here.

Staff Quality Assurance Engineer

Location: Pune

Experience required: 6-9 years

As the Staff Quality Assurance Engineer, the individual will actively participate in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, feature demonstrations and sprint retrospections, as well as analyse user requirements and design documents to develop detailed test cases, provide inputs on high-level test scenarios, challenges, risks, and test estimates during planning meetings, etc.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

For more information, click here.

Senior Engineer - Cloud Infrastructure

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-6 years

As a senior engineer for cloud infrastructure, the candidate is expected to build, operate, and support AWS/Azure/other cloud environments, respond to support requests via emails/tickets and phone calls, work with sales teams and product engineering team to understand cloud requirements and execute and troubleshoot SaaS application deployment procedures, create cloud IT policies for internal organisation, etc.

For more information, click here.