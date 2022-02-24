If you are an e-commerce seller in India, there is a constant need to keep up with the changing trends. From marketing to logistics, consumers expect a hyper-personalised experience at each touchpoint. To meet the ever-growing expectations, it is imperative for e-commerce sellers to learn all about new and emerging trends in the sector.

The e-commerce success story in India is almost a decade old. Back then, companies found it difficult to convince consumers to shop online. But, with the emergence of technology, logistics and digital payment solutions, more people started to switch their shopping experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a game-changer for the industry where we witnessed the emergence of small and medium-sized e-commerce brands directly reaching out to the customers.

To deep-dive into nuances of the sector and understand the trends that will drive the future of e-commerce, YourStory, in partnership with Cashfree Payments, is organising a webinar on ‘The future of e-commerce in India’. The session will feature industry experts talking in detail about how the e-commerce story began and how it will unfurl.

The virtual discussion is set to take place on 2 March 2022 at 4:00 PM

Trends that will drive the e-commerce growth story

One of the biggest challenges for e-commerce brands is to understand the changing consumer behaviour. The consumer today seeks hyper-personalisation irrespective of whether the purchase is made online or from a physical store. Omnichannel strategy is one of the popular trends to meet the ever-changing consumer expectations. This webinar gives you an exclusive opportunity to learn all about omnichannel strategy and other emerging trends to take your business to the next level of growth.

Industry experts and thought leaders from top e-commerce companies will discuss different aspects that contribute to the growth of e-commerce brands and how these brands can work towards enhancing customer experience.

What is in store?

The role of key enablers like logistical and payment partners in the growth of the e-commerce sector

The concept of open network and decentralised digital economy

How companies leverage omnichannel marketing strategy to enhance the consumer experience

Newer models of e-commerce business and their business impact

Trends that will redefine the future of the e-commerce ecosystem in India

Speaker lineup

Industry experts in the webinar are Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments; Rhitiman Majumder, Co-founder and CMO, Pickrr; Sujith Nair, Co-founder and CEO, Beckn Foundation; and Bharati Balakrishnan, Country Head and Director, Shopify India.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Register now

To keep up with the pace of e-commerce growth, brands need to learn about newer models of business and trends that will drive the future of the sector.

Take action and accelerate your business growth!

Register now