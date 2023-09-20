Coupon startup GrabOn marks a decade of ‘making savings accessible to everyone’

Hyderabad-based coupon platform GrabOn is celebrating a decade of remarkable growth and transformation.

The destination for verified, validated and value-added coupons from multiple brands started as a five-intern startup in 2013, and has since then evolved into a thriving organisation. It has redefined online shopping over the years by providing users with coupons across diverse categories, solidifying its position as India’s premier coupons marketplace.

GrabOn CEO Ashok Reddy, who started up to “make savings accessible to everyone”, reveals the secret behind the company’s success. “Our success is rooted in a steadfast commitment to our users and a passion for innovation. We've embraced change, achieved new milestones, and remained true to our mission,” he said.

Founded in 2013, GrabOn entered the digital coupon space when it was still in its infancy. Fast forward to present day, and it has firmly established its presence not only in India but also in international markets such as the United States and Australia.

Through its intuitive platform powered by cutting-edge AI, GrabOn has redefined the digital coupon experience, providing personalised savings to users. This approach has set a new industry standard for convenience and efficiency.

“Our investment in technology and AI has been instrumental in creating a platform that delivers benefits to both consumers and businesses. We're committed to remaining at the forefront of innovation,” Reddy says.

GrabOn's strategic B2B partnerships with top ecommerce companies and strong network in the IT sector has benefited the company as well as its affiliates. The company, which has partnerships with almost 4,500 leading ecommerce brands, helps them reach a wider audience and enables exclusive discounts to almost 45 million+ consumers.

Over the years, GrabOn has received numerous accolades. In 2016, IBM recognised the company with the prestigious Startup Star award. In 2020, CIO Review India acknowledged GrabOn as one of the top 10 most promising digital marketing solution providers in the country. In 2021, GrabOn was honoured as one of Economic Times’ Most Promising Ecommerce companies.

The company's journey exemplifies the global potential of Indian startups and offers a wealth of lessons for startups. It showcases the power of adaptability, the importance of customer-centricity, and the transformational impact of technology.

“To the startups of tomorrow, remember that success is not just about where you start but how far you're willing to go. Embrace challenges, stay true to your mission, and always prioritise your users. This is the path to enduring success,” Reddy advises aspiring entrepreneurs.