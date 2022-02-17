[Funding Roundup] GrowFitter, Stellapps, Biz365, Sublime Life raise early-stage capital

Wellness startup GrowFitter raises additional $120K from DevX Venture Fund

Mumbai-based wellness startup, GrowFitter, on Thursday announced that it has raised an additional $120,000 from DevX Venture Fund, the investment arm of DevX Coworking and Accelerator.

The startup is planning to use the fresh capital to grow its tech capabilities to offer more user-immersive experiences and to grow its membership as well as users. It also wants to widen and deepen interactions with health, wellness and fitness industries. The platform’s stated vision is to motivate individuals and families to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

Harshit Sethy, Founder and CTO, GrowFitter, said,

“The funding will be used to grow our technology stack, offer more immersive experiences to our users and members and to develop a wider embrace of our target segments. We stand committed to motivate India to be fitter and healthier and also provide them with incentive premium pricing for health insurance and the funding is a definitive step in that direction."

The startup also pitched at Sony Televisions Shark Tank India and raised Rs 50 lakh from the Shark Aman Gupta on the show. It is planning to venture into providing support for the booming wearables market.

GrowFitter was launched in 2015 by Sanmati Pande and Harshit Sethy. It is a machine learning technology startup building the health quotient of India and revolutionizing the health, wellness and fitness industry with technology solutions.

Dairytech startup Stellapps raises undisclosed amount from IDH FarmFit

A farm-to-consumer dairy digitization service provider, Stellapps, has raised an undisclosed amount from IDH FarmFit, which is the fund’s first equity investment in India.

The dairy tech startup said it is planning to use the raised funding in developing advanced technologies to transform the agri supply chain. It also aims to develop gender strategy to promote female leadership.

Founder and CEO of Stellapps, Ranjith Mukundan, said,

“The investment will contribute towards building out our vision of creating a digital ecosystem that enables smallholder farmers to become entrepreneurs. This involves enabling easy and timely access to extension services, quality cattle nutrition, financial services, market linkage.”

Bengaluru-based startup Stellapps, founded in 2011 by Ranjith Mukundan, is improving productivity, quality and ensuring end-to-end traceability across the dairy supply chain.

It leverages advanced analytics and artificial intelligence through its full-stack IoT platform to build a digital highway and an access network to deliver value-added services such as credit, insurance, agri inputs, etc.

Through its customer base which includes all major private and cooperative dairies, Stellapps claims to currently digitise over 13 million litres of milk worth $3.4 million each day and directly impacts 2.8 million dairy farmers in over 35,000 Indian villages across 15 states.

Ecommerce startup Biz365 raises $200k from Innovana Thinklabs Limited

Jaipur-based ecommerce platform Biz365 has raised a funding of $200,000 led by its early investor, Innovana Thinklabs Limited.

The funds raised will be used for team expansion across key functions like product development, sales, marketing, and talent hiring to ensure long-term growth. The company is also eyeing to partner with educational institutions to train young entrepreneurs on ecommerce.

“Many existing businesses that have adopted Biz365 have completely transformed their way of business and now get regular online orders. Such stories keep us motivated to do better for their customers every single day. Close to 8,000 businesses have registered to use its platform since the middle of 2021. We aim to expand the customer base to 150,000 websites in FY2022,” said Prateek Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Biz365.

Biz365 was co-founded in mid of 2021 by Aditya Kedia, Navaldeep Singh and Prateek Jain. It aims to empower every business to win in the emerging online market by providing the right tools to scale their business online. The startup’s vision is to help millions of businesses that drive the economy to take their business online and run independently without the commission structure that prevails in the existing ecommerce market.

“Rapid digitization of SMBs and deepening the ecommerce ecosystem are huge trends in India, and Biz365 is building a next-gen product that sits at the confluence of both these trends, integrating the entire commerce infrastructure onto one single platform,” said Aditya Kedia, Co-founder and CTO of Biz365.

Personal care brand Sublime Life raises nearly $2M from Roots Ventures, HNIs, others

Curated clean beauty startup Sublime Life, owned and operated by 1908 E-ventures Pvt Ltd, has raised nearly $2 million (close to Rs 15 crore) through funding from Roots Ventures, the family offices of Apar Industries and Umesh Sanghvi India as well as from HNIs and senior professionals from Reckitt, Google, IBM and founders of a digital marketing firm.

Promoter group, Ador, and founders participated in this round as well with guidance from the transaction advisors, Nyuleaf Advisors, and ALMT Legal Bangalore.

The funds raised will be utilised towards scaling up and strengthening the operations of Sublime Life, as well as for also boosting 1908’s strategy to establish itself as a house of brands. 1908 is also evaluating more brand acquisitions and investments that find synergy with Sublime Life’s brand positioning.

The Mumbai-based startup aims to lead the clean beauty movement in India by taking a step towards sustainability and a greener environment.