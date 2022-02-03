[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at subscription-management unicorn Chargebee

Earlier this week, Chennai and San Francisco-based subscription management platform Chargebee announced the closing of a $250 million investment round co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, along with returning investors including Insight Partners, Sapphire and Steadview Capital.

The funding followed a round in April 2021 raising $125 million at a $1.4 billion valuation, bringing the total investment in the company to $470 million.

Founded in 2011, Chargebee manages revenue operations of over 4,000 subscription-based businesses ranging from early-stage startups to larger enterprises, including Freshworks, Calendly, Doodle and Pret a Manger.

With the new round of funding, Chargebee is now looking towards more product innovation and global expansion to support the billing and revenue needs of current and future subscription businesses, as well as strategic corporate growth initiatives.

Senior Manager - Customer Operations

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will lead and manage the 24X7 operations of the global Solutions team responsible for providing end to end product support for Chargebee customers, improve overall customer satisfaction with Chargebee through rapid, high quality response and resolution for outstanding support issues, develop and improve tools, systems, processes and procedures to increase efficiency and effectiveness, and more.

CX Research Analyst

Location: Chennai/India (remote)

Experience required: N/A

As a CX research analyst, the selected candidate will collect detailed feedback from customers through research projects focused on understanding customer needs, objectives, and concerns, analyse and interpret data to identify patterns, trends and possible solutions, efficiently present data via reports, collaborate cross functions (product, sales, success etc.,) by sharing recommended improvements based on research, etc.

Senior Backend Engineer

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 4+ years

Chargee is looking for a Senior Backend Engineer who can own the creation and on-going governance of its product, take the responsibility to develop the product in collaboration with product design crews, establish the framework for back end documentation, act as the subject matter expert to designers, engineers and product managers for all things related to the back end team, and more.

Product Manager - Data and Analytics

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the individual will define the vision of next generation data products at Chargebee, and helping build its dat-as-a-product culture, work closely with product, customer success, sales, marketing, support, presales, post Sales and other teams to build a data product roadmap, including research and defining and measuring product objectives and goals, and more.

Quality Assurance Engineer

Location: Chennai/India (remote)

Experience required: 2+ years

In this position, the selected candidate will write QA automation using Python for data migrations projects, work closely with the development team to assist in tracking bugs through their life-cycle, communicating them to the appropriate parties for fixes, and provide feedback for bugs not resolved, validate functional specifications as written for the product and enter discrepancies, etc.

