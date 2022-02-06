End of a golden era: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Bombay, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said.

"She is no more. She died in the morning," Usha Mangeshkar, the singer's younger sister, told PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who died at a hospital here in the morning, will be accorded a state funeral.

The last rites will be held in the evening at Shivaji Park.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19, " said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Born on September 28, 1929, she was the daughter of Marathi and Konkani musician, Deenanath Mangeshkar, and Shevanti in Indore, present-day Madhya Pradesh. She was referred to as Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India and was the second vocalist to have received Bharat Ratna after MS Subbulakshmi.

Lata was the eldest of five siblings: Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridayanth Mangeshkar. She entered the music industry at the age of 13 and recorded her first Marathi song in 1942. She has recorded songs in more than 30 Indian languages and few foreign languages.

She was the receiver of various Indian accolades besides Bharat Ratna such as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Awardas. She was also awarded the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007, France's highest civilian award.

To add to her achievements, she was the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London, in 1974.

The industry, along with the political leaders, took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Thackeray, in a statement, said Lata Mangeshkar's death was an end of a glorious era. Her melodious voice was immortal, he said, adding that everyone was in grief after hearing about her demise.

"She will continue to live amongst us," the CM said in a statement. The funeral will be held will state honours, he added.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

"It is sad that Lata Mangeshkar has left us physically. She was a symbol of motherly blessing. Her voice has brought alive all situations in everyone's lives. Her voice broke the barriers of language, region, caste, creed and religion," Thackeray said.

The CM also said that Lata Mangeshkar shared warm relations with his family.

"She was an avid photographer and had the knowledge about good cameras and different lenses. We often discussed photography and she was present at my photo exhibitions to bless me. Recently when I was hospitalised, she enquired about my health," the chief minister said.

'Anguished beyond words, she leaves behind a void in nation that can't be filled,' said PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Lata ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as for millions the world over, President Ram Nath Kovind said.

"She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

"She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one. Rest in peace Lata Didi," tweeted Boman Irani.

Love, respect and prayers, AR Rahman wrote on Twitter

"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!" tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgan wrote, "An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji's songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family."

"Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories," Virat Kohli wrote.