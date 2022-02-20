Since 2009, World Day for Social Justice has been celebrated across the world as a way to promote fairness and equity, as well as work to guarantee fair outcomes for all through employment, social protection, social dialogue, and fundamental principles and rights at work.

Also known as Social Justice Equality Day, the celebration recognises the need to promote social justice, including efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights, and social protection.

The theme of the celebration this year is ‘Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment’, focusing on the formalisation of employment as a prerequisite for reducing poverty and inequality.

More than 60 percent of the world’s employed population — two billion women, men, and youth — earn their livelihoods in the informal economy.

“Promoting the transition to formality is a necessary condition to reduce poverty and inequalities, advance decent work, increase productivity, and sustainability of enterprises and expand government’s scope of action, notably in times of crisis,” according to the United Nations.

On the 14th World Day of Social Justice, SocialStory rounds up NGOs and businesses that recognise the need to promote social justice and are taking on huge problems to help do that.

News & Updates

﻿Propelld﻿, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup, just raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by ﻿WestBridge Capital﻿ and existing investors ﻿Stellaris Venture Partners﻿ and ﻿India Quotient﻿. However, one of those existing investors just revealed not only the odds, but the investor pressure the founders had to push back against in April 2020 to reach this point.

Online grocery delivery startup BigBasket acquired Kochi-based deeptech startup Agrima Infotech to implement its unique customer vision technology platform, Psyight, at the self-checkout counters of the former’s retail stores.

Supply chain SaaS startup Increff raised $12 million in a Series B round from TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, and Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital. Increff will use the funds to set up offices and strengthen the local teams in the US and European region. Further, it will invest the capital in adding visionary products and services.

